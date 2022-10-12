'The Art of the Quilt' returns to Piedmont Arts

"The Art of the Quilt" will return to Piedmont Arts for its 13th biennial exhibit on Nov. 5, kicked off with a reception on Nov. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The exhibit will display colorful quilts and fiber arts created by artists from across the Southeast. More than 40 artists will take place in the fiber arts showcase that is co-curated by Linda Fiedler and Betty Blessin.

The theme for this year's exhibit is "Unity," and it features hand-made and machine-stitched quilts, contemporary textiles and quilts by the African American Quilt Circle of Durham, North Carolina.

“This exhibit is an indicator of the creative energy among artists who are currently making quilts,” Fiedler said in a press release. “Having evolved beyond the quilt as just a bed covering, these artists approach quilt making much as an artist approaches painting — by combining idea, color, material, composition, form, texture, and spontaneity to express their personal interpretation of the world."

In the Lynwood Artists Gallery works by Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild will be on display. The guild was to "maintain and stimulate an interest in all matters pertaining to making, collecting and preserving quilts," the release states.

Also on display will be "A Stitch in Time: Cross Stitch" by Marilyn Vaughn. It contains cross-stitch work she has done over three decades.

The opening reception is free and open to the public, and complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Ann Nichols will perform music, and Fiedler and Blessin will give a talk at 6:15 p.m.

Reservations are required by Nov. 1 at 276-632-3221 or piedmontarts.org. The exhibit will last through Jan. 14 and admission is always free.

Exhibits and reception are sponsored by Bunco Babes, Nancy Baker, Susan Critz, Jerri and Joe DeVault, Sandra Ford, Olivia and Pres Garrett, Libby Kormos, Anne and Gene Madonia, Susan and David Morris, Betty Lou and Ron Pigg, John and Deborah Schupp, Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild and Lynwood Artists.