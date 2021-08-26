The Bible offers its own mysteries to solve

My wife likes murder mysteries. In fact, she likes them so much she had me subscribe to the Hallmark Mystery channel. So most nights find us watching the murder mystery/romance shows as I sit on the couch and try to read a book. I must admit, however, there has been a time or two when I had to put down my book because the story unfolding was just too good not to watch.
Mysteries, like other genres, are one of those things you either like or don’t like. There seems to be no middle ground with most people.
Did you know that the Bible says a word about how the Son of God was once a mystery too?
The apostle Paul, in Colossians 1:25-28, says he suffers for the cause of Christ and the sake of the gospel of which “… I have become its servant by the commission God gave me to present to you the word of God in its fullness — the mystery that has been kept hidden for ages and generations but is now disclosed to the Lord’s people. To them God has chosen to make known among the Gentiles the glorious riches of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory. He is the one we proclaim, admonishing and teaching everyone with all wisdom, so that we may present everyone fully mature in Christ.”
There were 400 years of silence between the last word in the Old Testament and the events that took place in the New Testament, namely the birth of Christ. Although Old Testament prophets had foretold Jesus’ coming, it remained a mystery as to when and how and where he would come, as well as who he would be.
Paul says now that Jesus has lived, been crucified and raised to life, it is no longer a mystery, but he has been revealed to the saints — the people of God.
The other mystery he speaks of is that the holy spirit of Christ lives in those of us who profess faith in Christ. It is for certain that we understand the first mystery much better than we will ever understand the second mystery.
How the spirit lives in us may remains something that we don’t totally understand, but we can accept through faith and allow God to use our lives for his glory.
That’s one mystery we don’t have to solve in order to live in and enjoy.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.