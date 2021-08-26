The Bible offers its own mysteries to solve

My wife likes murder mysteries. In fact, she likes them so much she had me subscribe to the Hallmark Mystery channel. So most nights find us watching the murder mystery/romance shows as I sit on the couch and try to read a book. I must admit, however, there has been a time or two when I had to put down my book because the story unfolding was just too good not to watch.

Mysteries, like other genres, are one of those things you either like or don’t like. There seems to be no middle ground with most people.

Did you know that the Bible says a word about how the Son of God was once a mystery too?

The apostle Paul, in Colossians 1:25-28, says he suffers for the cause of Christ and the sake of the gospel of which “… I have become its servant by the commission God gave me to present to you the word of God in its fullness — the mystery that has been kept hidden for ages and generations but is now disclosed to the Lord’s people. To them God has chosen to make known among the Gentiles the glorious riches of this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory. He is the one we proclaim, admonishing and teaching everyone with all wisdom, so that we may present everyone fully mature in Christ.”