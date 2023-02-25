Looking over the past year’s progress, Henry County officials leave no doubt that a plot of land holds the key to a very bright economic future for the region.

“Even though it didn’t happen in 2022, our biggest win since last year’s progress report would have to be the recent announcement about the $22.2 million we are receiving from the state to grade at Commonwealth Crossing,” said Brandon Martin, Henry County’s public information officer.

Just hours after he heard the exciting news in January, Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner was one of the featured speakers at the annual “Stop the violence” event in Sandy Level, and he shared his excitement with everyone attending the event.

Last week Wagoner sat down with the Bulletin to explain why the project is such a huge opportunity for Henry County to fully realize the potential the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre holds for the future of the region.

“The state had $90 million to share across the Commonwealth and they got $330 million in requests, so we’re pretty excited to get 25% of the total funds,” said Wagoner. “Initially it started with the application process with multiple pages, questions and engineering reports, so basically you couldn’t pull a number out; you had to have the engineering reports to back it up.”

Wagoner said they had to prepare the reports in minute detail and to do that, he depended upon the expertise of Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) Director of Engineering Tim Pace.

“The Virginia Ready Sites Program has been around a few years and we were fortunate to get the money to build the [water] tank and we were already awarded $1.8 million to make this a Tier V industrial site,” said Pace. “We didn’t have much funding at first, but the work we have already done went a long ways toward our application at Commonwealth Crossing.”

After Henry County completed the first step of the process, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick brought her team to Henry County and was given a tour of Commonwealth Crossing.

“It was an opportunity for us to let her see Commonwealth Crossing and why it’s important,” Wagoner said. “The next step was a virtual presentation where we joined a virtual meeting to pitch the first phase to the review team.”

The team involved contractors throughout the state and provided Henry County officials with an outside perspective.

“We went through our case and discussed what would be a good fit,” said Wagoner. “Once that was done and narrowed down to the actual site visit we were then presented with follow-up questions and that generated alternative proposals. All our alternative proposals were considered and our first proposal proved to be the best and what they accepted.”

“There are some odd or unique developed sites in Virginia, but there is not a lot of space for new projects and even through there are industrial projects much larger than us, none of them are ready to put an industry on it,” said Pace. “To have a site greater than 100 acres with all utilities and rail access including broadband can’t be found anywhere else in the state.”

With Pace and Martinsville and Henry County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Mark Heath leading an economic development team, Patrick & Henry Community College, Norfolk & Southern, Southwestern Virginia Gas and Appalachian Power were all invited to the table where the full case for funding Commonwealth Crossing’s newest project was presented.

“Maybe it was the good local food from Hamlet Kitchen that we had for lunch onsite while we were presenting,” Wagoner said. “We got in our vehicles and drove onsite through the mud, took them to the rail and showed them where everything was located. Then the official word came out on a Monday morning and it was signed by the Secretary of Commerce and Trade and then to the Governor’s Office.”

Press Glass brought an $85 million initial investment to Commonwealth Crossing and that was followed by Crown Holding with a $155 million capital investment that was quickly expanded to $175 million, making it the biggest single investment ever in the history of Henry County, but Wagoner says the real prize is yet to come.

“We’re going to be very selective. We want to make sure we get the best,” said Wagoner. “This is the type of site that’s needed across the United States for growth. We’ve seen this through previous and current inquiries and the data points to a much higher capital investment and more jobs.”

And Commonwealth Crossing will still not be fully occupied.

“Crown is a 50-acre site and this will be a 150-acre site,” Pace said. “We still have Lot #3 that will include a 90-acre pad and also have rail service and we just finished grading Lot #5 and there are a couple of other potential smaller lots.”

Wagoner added that Commonwealth Crossing is a revenue shared industrial park and the County’s partner in the venture is the city of Martinsville.