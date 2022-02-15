The burn ban is now in effect

The statewide burn ban went into effect on Tuesday and will remain through April 30. This means open-air burning before 4 p.m. is against the law.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says if the fire is more than 300 feet from the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods, the burning may be permitted from 4 p.m. to midnight as long as the person responsible for the fire takes proper precautions and attends to the fire at all times.

State law is superseded by additional local laws, and that condition would apply in the City of Martinsville where all open-air burning must be complete by 8 p.m.

A release from Martinsville Fire Marshall Andy Powers says the increased danger of fires spreading during this time frame are due to high winds, lower relative humidity and extremely dry fuels on the forest floor.

The release urges everyone to use extreme caution to remove all combustibles around the area to be burned, and all outdoor fires in the city shall be attended at all times.

"As always, the only materials allowed to be burned are paper, cardboard, leaves, and tree, yard and garden trimmings located on the premises," Powers states in the release.

The VDF says even if you take all the proper precautions and obtain any locally required permits, you will be held financially responsible for the cost of the fire department's efforts if they are called to suppress your fire should the fire escape.

Violation of the 4 p.m. burning law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500.

The 4 p.m. burning law was adopted during the 1940s to reduce the number of wildfires which typically occur in the spring, when Virginia has traditionally seen an increased number of fires. Fires are more likely during late winter and early spring because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower and the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry, having "cured" all winter without the shade of tree leaves, the VDH says.

For more information on fire safety, visit the City of Martinsville website, the website for the Virginia Department of Forestry, or contact the Martinsville Fire & EMS Department at 276-403-5325.

