With many police departments opting for military-style gear and the look that goes with it, officials of other departments are choosing the look of a police officer more as a public servant of the local community.

Such is the case with Rob Fincher, named Martinsville’s police chief in January.

“This is more the look of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s,” said Fincher while standing outside in the rain recently just outside City Hall. “I kind of thought maybe we would bring back the look of that time for a while.”

Police department uniforms across the country vary from the looks of flight attendants and bus drivers to paramilitaristic uniforms with matching gear, depending upon where you live or visit.