The coffee's on: Martinsville library has a hot drinks bar

A new coffee bar for library patrons is now open at the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s (BRRL) Martinsville branch, and proceeds will go towards the Friends of the BRRL.

The coffee bar is called “A Quiet Cup With Friends Coffee Bar” and is a self-serve coffee station located just inside and to the left of the front door at the Martinsville branch library at 310 E. Church St. It has two tables, each with two chairs, a table with a Keurig coffee machine, instructional information on how to use the machine, a trash can and a bookshelf with books for sale.

Anyone wanting to grab a cup of coffee just has to go up to the checkout counter and tell the employee what kind of drink he would like. Choices are Breakfast Blend light roast, Nantucket Blend medium roast, Donut Shop medium roast, Dark Magic dark roast, Caramel Vanilla Cream and hot chocolate.

One dollar gets a coffee pod, a stirring stick if using cream or sugar, and a cup with a built-in temperature protection sleeve. Next to the coffee machine are easy-to-follow instructions for using it to make a hot drink.

The idea for this addition has been talked about for several years, BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely said. Getting it done “was a community effort,” he added. “We had to work together.”

The coffee area has been well received since it opened last Monday, Gravely said, and patrons have been using it.

It is in a nook with three walls the staff painted two shades of brown, a lighter shade on the two outer walls and a darker brown on the middle wall to make the space appear bigger than it is, Gravely said. Edison string lights, plants and coffee table books for reading give an intimate feel.

The flooring was re-done with wood by Carpetland USA Flooring Center and the logo, which was designed by Gravely, was made and put up by Joe Martin of What’s Your Sign.

The addition was made possible by donations from The Dr. Bob & Kay Finch Donor Advisor Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, the FRIENDS of the BRRL and other anonymous donors.

“It was a book lovers’ effort,” FRIENDS of the BRRL member Sibylle Mansour said.

Friends of the BRRL holds book sales with donated and discarded books in the basement of the library on a volunteer basis, member Mary Stromire said.

“The money that we make is donated back to the library,” Stromire said. The groups sponsors the summer reading program, paid for the book drop area at the back of the Martinsville branch and a bench at the Ridgeway branch, helped with the bookmobile at the Patrick County library branch and made donations to the fund to expand the Bassett library branch.

“We’re not doing it for the money. We’re doing it as a service to provide a place for people,” Stromire said.

“Coffee with a cause” is the tagline for the service, Gravely said.

The hours are: Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday it is closed. The hours end 30 minutes before the close time of the library itself.

The coffee is intended to be drank in the coffee bar area, Gravely said, but as long as the lid is kept on the cup “they can take it to other areas of the library to read and sip.”