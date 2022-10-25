The countdown is on: Elections are two weeks away

Although early and absentee voting has been underway, two weeks from today polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. for general and special elections throughout the area.

This is a midterm election year, and that means that all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested.

In Martinsville, the registrar is Sara Workman, and her office is located in the Municipal Building uptown at 55. W. Church St. Early voting is done at the Registrar’s Office and you do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early, but you do have to provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of identification.

If you choose not to mail your ballot, you may drop off your completed absentee ballot at the Registrar’s Office or in the dropbox outside the office. The Registrar’s Office will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and on the Saturday before Election Day.

In the City, the last day to register to vote or change your address has already passed. The deadline to apply to receive an absentee ballot is Friday at 5 p.m. The deadline to vote early in-person is Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. On Election Day, Nov. 8, polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The ballot for all Martinsville voters includes a choice between Taysha Lee DeVaughan (D) and H. Morgan Griffith (R) for the House of Representatives—9th District. For Martinsville City Council, voters may vote for two of four candidates: Danny T. Turner, Jennifer M. Bowles, L.C. Jones and Aaron J. Rawls.

The registrar in Henry County is Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, and her office is located in the Henry County Administration Building at 3300 Kings Mountain Road.

In-person, early absentee voting is underway and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 5, ending at 5 p.m on that day. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the two Saturdays preceding the election and from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.on weekdays.

Ballot drop boxes in Henry County will be available on the same dates and times as in-person early absentee voting, on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at all regular polling places on Election Day.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday at 5 p.m.

Polls open in Henry County on Election Day at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Ballots in all precincts in Henry County will include the 9th Congressional District Member of House of Representatives with two choices: Taysha Lee DeVaughn (D) and H. Morgan Griffith (R).

The ballots in the Ridgeway District and the Town of Ridgeway will include a Special Election for the Ridgeway District School Board due to the passing of Francis Zehr. Two candidates will be listed: Champ C. Hardie Jr. and Sidney R. McClure.

In the Town of Ridgeway, voters also will choose their mayor and members of town council. Current Mayor Craig A. O’Der Jr. is running unopposed and there will be three candidates listed for six open seats on the Ridgeway Town Council: Michael R. Bass, James B. Hairston and Timothy L. Wood. Voters may add as many as three write-in candidates for Town Council.

In Patrick County, the registrar is Susan Taylor, and her office is located in the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker St. in Stuart.

Early voting in Patrick County has been underway since Sept. 23 and will end at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 17 and the deadline to apply to receive a ballot by mail will be on Friday at 5 p.m.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in Patrick County and voters will vote for either Taysha Lee DeVaughan (D) or H. Morgan Griffith (R) for the 9th District U.S. House of Representatives.

Dayna Kendrick Bobbitt is running unopposed for the unexpired term of Stephanie Brinegar Vipperman who became Henry County’s newest General District Court judge upon the retirement of Henry County Circuit Court Judge David Williams.

In the Town of Stuart, Rebecca J. Adcock, Terry W. Dalton and Jeffery Darnell Houchins are all running unopposed for Town Council.

New this year in Virginia, in-person registration continues through Nov. 8. This means that voters can now register at their voting location on Election Day. Contact your local registrar’s office to find out which precinct is yours.