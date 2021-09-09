The deceit that renders us impure

Are you pure?
Remember the old Ivory soap commercial that said their product was 99.9% pure? That dates me and you, if you do.
Anyway, their spokesperson for that commercial was a young actress named Marilyn Chambers. She had a fresh, wholesome look and appeared that way on the TV commercial.
A few months later, however, not being able to find any other work in Hollywood, she appeared in what would become the first major pornographic movie to be in mainstream theaters. “Behind the Green Door” opened the door to the pornographic proliferation we see before us today and launched her as one of the first major porn actors ever.
Consequently, the sin had a bad result. Ivory could no longer use her as its spokesperson. After all, how can you advertise a product that claims to be 99.9% pure when the one endorsing it has chosen to live a lifestyle that is anything but pure?
Paul tells Timothy, in Titus 1:15-16, “To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure, but even their mind and conscience are defiled. They profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work.”
That’s why I began by asking are you pure? Purity is a virtue that is very much lacking in our world today. If people were purer, we would not have the turmoil and divisions we are now experiencing.
People would truly judge things through the eyes of Christ instead of the lies and deceit of the world around us. It is very important because our God is a holy God. How can we associate with anything that is less than holy and still be a good representative of Jesus?
Just as Ms. Chambers could no longer be a good model for Ivory soap, we can no longer be a good role model and example of Christ if we are "defiled" by the sins and deceit of the world.
The saddest of all is that Paul tells Titus some of these who think they are pure even profess to know God, so that tells me we worship with those who think they have a relationship with God and his son, but by their actions they are "disqualified for every good work."
So let’s make sure our actions match up with what we profess to believe.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.