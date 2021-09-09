The deceit that renders us impure

Are you pure?

Remember the old Ivory soap commercial that said their product was 99.9% pure? That dates me and you, if you do.

Anyway, their spokesperson for that commercial was a young actress named Marilyn Chambers. She had a fresh, wholesome look and appeared that way on the TV commercial.

A few months later, however, not being able to find any other work in Hollywood, she appeared in what would become the first major pornographic movie to be in mainstream theaters. “Behind the Green Door” opened the door to the pornographic proliferation we see before us today and launched her as one of the first major porn actors ever.

Consequently, the sin had a bad result. Ivory could no longer use her as its spokesperson. After all, how can you advertise a product that claims to be 99.9% pure when the one endorsing it has chosen to live a lifestyle that is anything but pure?

Paul tells Timothy, in Titus 1:15-16, “To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure, but even their mind and conscience are defiled. They profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work.”