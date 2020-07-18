John Eric Johnston was late for his overnight shift as a guard at Eastman Chemical Corporation. He rode his bicycle to work, so his boss tried calling him on his cellphone.

But Johnson couldn't answer because he was lying in a ditch.

That's where he was left unconscious after his bicycle was struck from behind by a passing vehicle that never stopped, the driver leaving Johnson lying there perhaps dead.

Now he is lying in a hospital in Roanoke, suffering from various broken bones, brain bleeds, a concussion and numerous other injuries so severe that he could face permanent disability.

Johnston, who lived on Grandview Street in Martinsville, had just turned 55 years old six days before the crash that nearly took his life and has left his family looking for answers and a Martinsville Police Department with few to offer.

"My brother, ‘John Eric’ we call him, was riding his bicycle from his home in Martinsville to Eastman, where he worked as a security guard for Allied Security,” Connie Nystrom said. “He was the victim of a hit-and-run driver, and the driver of the car that hit him left him lying in a ditch and drove away.”

'Ya'll might want to come and check on him'