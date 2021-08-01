The eviction moratorium has expired, but there is still $7 billion available for Virginians in need

The federal eviction moratorium has expired, but there is still help available for the residents of Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties.
Despite pleas from President Biden, House Democrats didn't have enough votes to extend a program that has helped Americans stay in their homes through the pandemic.
The federal program has been in effect since Sept. 4 and ended on Saturday, but in Virginia there are billions of dollars available to qualifying tenants who are behind on their rent.
"As to what tenants should do if they're concerned about the moratorium expiring, if they're behind on their rent there is assistance available," said David Weilnau, managing attorney for the Virginia Legal Aid Society that serves the cities of Martinsville and Danville, and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania. "Last time I checked there was $7 billion worth of assistance in Virginia through the rent relief program, and I believe that it can pay up to 18 months of past due rent and anybody with a relatively low income who had any kind of economic disturbance, thanks to COVID, can be eligible for the program."
Weilnau said the "absolutely number one resource" that he points tenants in need is to the Virginia Rent Relief Program administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
"They can start an application online," Weilnau said.
The Virginia RRP program will provide financial help to renters who have a valid lease agreement in their names, have a rent amount that is at or below 150% of fair market rent, have a gross household income at or below 80% of the area median income and have experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants are required to show proof of income, produce documentation proving a landlord-tenant relationship, a copy of the rent ledger provided by the landlord, a completed application and a Virginia W-9 form.
Tenants struggling to me their rent payments are encouraged by the DHCC to contact their landlord about the program and ask them to apply on their behalf if needed.
Weilnau said the level of activity in his offices has increased as the expiration deadline approached.
"It's ugly out there," he said. "We're seeing a lot of folks coming in with pretty hefty back due balances and we're hopeful that this program is going to be able to help at least some of them, but it's a rough time to be doing this work."
The Legal Aid Society represents tenants in court in the eviction process.
"We have a full-time attorney in Martinsville, Rebecca Brown, who does that, and we're also hoping to be able to assist people with what's called the housing navigator program - there are going to be folks who work with landlords and tenants in the community to help them get through any snags with the application process for the rent relief program.
"That's going to be our role in the coming months here."
As to the volume of people seeking help now that the moratorium has expired, Weilnau said he had no clue.
"We don't know what the impact is going to be," Weilnau said. "As far as I know, there's no centralized place to find data on the number of people that took advantage of the federal moratorium.
"In order to be eligible for that, the dependent had to submit a written statement to the landlord explaining the need for the stay, and I haven't come across many clients who were able to take advantage of that without legal assistance."
There is fear
But there are data that offer a glimpse of what the new situation might look like.
QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of Lending Tree, an online lending marketplace, released the results of a study that found nationwide, nearly one in three people is worried about facing foreclosure or eviction in the next two months, and almost 6% of people are behind on their mortgage payments.
Nationwide, housing costs have risen by nearly 70% in the past decade while income is up only 30% over the same period.
"When we look at the numbers, I think what these surveys really tell us is how big a population is really at risk of eviction," Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant said. "The pandemic and the economic effects of it are still very much in the forefront, and I think when we look at ending some of these eviction protections there's potentially a lot of people that could really be in a difficult situation."
VinZant said the study shows 18% of residents in Virginia say they are at risk of eviction, and in neighboring North Carolina that number rises to 35%.
"That's a significant portion of the population that feels that they are at risk of not having a home or not having a roof over their heads in the next two months when these projections end," VinZant said.
No survey is perfect, but VinZant said the newly released data "really does paint a picture of exactly how many people are out there that are in difficult financial situations."
"Housing prices are skyrocketing, rent is going up and people can't afford to pay it," VinZant said. "We need to have more affordable housing options for people."
VinZant also suggested the immediate solution rests on a government level that includes additional funding.
Virginia better positioned
Weilnau says Virginia, unlike some other states, is doing just that.
"There are horror stories from other states where you have folks who have racked up $20,000 back due balance on rent and their rent relief program [in those other states] only covers 60% of whatever the balance is," he said. "Virginia did not make that call and has been one of the most successful states in the country at dispersing the money that has come from the various stimulus bills."
A moratorium on utility cutoffs went into effect in Virginia on March 16, 2020, and expired on Oct. 5.
Martinsville and Henry County provided relief money for delinquent customers to apply through the local Social Services office to have their accounts brought current.
While overdue utility payments continued to rise, city and county officials were dumbfounded as to why there was so little demand for the free money and not all of it was used.
Weilnau declined to venture a guess if the same might occur with the money available in Virginia for rent relief.
"I don't have a good answer for you," Weilnau said. "I'm an attorney, I'm not a psychologist."
Weilnau said the most he can do is make the public aware that even though the eviction moratorium has ended, plenty of financial aid is still available in Virginia.
"If nothing else came of this, that's what I would like to see happen - we've got $7 billion to go so we've got our work cut out for us and we want to make sure that Martinsville and Henry County folks get their fair share of that.
"That is the only winning way out of this."
