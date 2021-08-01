The eviction moratorium has expired, but there is still $7 billion available for Virginians in need

"We have a full-time attorney in Martinsville, Rebecca Brown, who does that, and we're also hoping to be able to assist people with what's called the housing navigator program - there are going to be folks who work with landlords and tenants in the community to help them get through any snags with the application process for the rent relief program.

"That's going to be our role in the coming months here."

As to the volume of people seeking help now that the moratorium has expired, Weilnau said he had no clue.

"We don't know what the impact is going to be," Weilnau said. "As far as I know, there's no centralized place to find data on the number of people that took advantage of the federal moratorium.

"In order to be eligible for that, the dependent had to submit a written statement to the landlord explaining the need for the stay, and I haven't come across many clients who were able to take advantage of that without legal assistance."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is fear

But there are data that offer a glimpse of what the new situation might look like.