The Grey is about to undergo some roof work.

Rives Coleman with Rives S. Brown told the Bulletin that Doug Agee and Lee Ziglar were out with a crane on Tuesday scraping and painting the cupola in preparation for the roof work that will follow.

The Rives. S. Brown real estate firm is headquartered at what is called "The Grey Lady." The Queen Ann residence was built in 1896 by John W. Carter as a wedding present for his bride, Mary Kizziah Drewery, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Henry M. Drewry.

The dwelling is considered to be a textbook example of the Queen Anne Style with irregular composition, a mixture of materials and surface use of Eastlake ornamentation.