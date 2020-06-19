The Harvest Foundation chooses Cincinnati woman as new executive director

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate Keller to The Harvest Foundation and to Martinsville-Henry County,” Stone said in the release. “Kate demonstrated a deep appreciation for our community and a commitment to growing the next chapter of grantmaking at the foundation. She has an extensive background in strategy development and execution, in addition to managing a large grants portfolio. We couldn’t be more excited for Kate to join the Harvest family.”

In her previous work, the news release stated, Keller worked to execute Interact for Health’s strategic plan, grantmaking and communications strategy, in addition to coordinating its policy and information teams. She implemented several initiatives totaling more than $22 million that increased school-based health care services throughout the greater Cincinnati area, including opening 24 school-based health centers, and launched a comprehensive public education campaign informing the community about the Affordable Care Act.

“I am passionate about enhancing a community’s vitality and health,” Keller stated in the release. “I am deeply honored to join such a committed organization and look forward to using my experience to work with the dedicated staff, board and partners to advance the goals of our region.”