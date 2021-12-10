The Harvest Foundation will fund a $7 million investment over the next 4.5 years at the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp.

For every dollar The Harvest Foundation invested at the EDC since 2019, $59.96 was brought back into the community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Harvest Foundation’s continued support of the EDC’s holistic mission is vital to our success and is much appreciated,” said E. Larry Ryder, chairman of the EDC’s Board of Directors. “This multi-year commitment exemplifies the strong partnership that has been forged through the years, and the EDC looks forward with anticipation to what can be accomplished for our region in the future.”

Traditional economic development remains at the forefront of the EDC’s mission in recruiting new companies to the area and supporting existing businesses with expansion needs. However, the EDC focuses on a host of other projects and programs designed to create positive outcomes for each and every resident in Martinsville-Henry County.

Its tourism program, which includes a state-certified visitor center, works to develop vibrant uptown spaces, active outdoor recreational opportunities, and beautiful event spaces. The EDC also partners with community organizations working in housing, childcare, community asset planning and development.