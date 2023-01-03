 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The holidays are over

Martinsville's City Hall is back open on regular schedule after being closed a couple of days for the Christmas and then New Year's holidays. Under cloudy skies, city workers took down Christmas lights in front of the Municipal Building and wreaths in uptown. 

