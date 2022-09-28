The homeless need help

An advocacy rally for the homeless was held in front of the City Municipal Building Tuesday evening prior to a regular city council meeting in council chambers.

Around 6 p.m. a group of 50 to 75 people advocating for help to the homeless in the community gathered in front of the Big Chair on Church Street across from the Martin Plaza.

A march began to city hall with participants holding signs with some of them saying "Love your neighbor as yourself," "Have compassion," and "Show more Love."

Not long after arriving at the Municipal Building, Council Member Chad Martin spoke at length to the group, encouraging their efforts.

Keith Owens, the director of the Peer Recovery Center on Main Street told council members during the meeting that it was hoped the rally would raise awareness of a growing unhoused population in the area and help to convince the city to allocate money from ARPA funds to build a homeless shelter.

"We've become inundated with homelessness so we had a rally for awareness," said Owens. "We want to let our public servants know there is a need."

Owens said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) estimates that every homeless person costs a community $47 to $60 a day.

"We are just wanting to be those citizens of the community because I'm one of those people that believe our better days are ahead," Owens said. "It's getting colder and people are sleeping in tent encampments at the Dick and Willie Trail, in gazebos and on park benches and the warming center doesn't open until November. I just want to keep it to the forefront that there's a need for housing. I spent 10 months on the street myself."

Council Member Chad Martin said he could relate to homeless people because he mostly lived in his car one summer while attending college. Martin said his car didn't have air conditioning and sometimes he would impose on friends and sleep on a couch.

"We have a drastic need for a shelter between 30-32 beds," said Michael Harrison, the pastor at Community Fellowship Church. "It would be a way to get them off the street and get them help. There is opioid money and Harvest money and we're looking, but you must be concerned with helping our community. "

Members of council questioned Harrison for more details about what the group planned to do and how much it would cost.

"They'll get a case worker when they come in and be assigned a task. Our desire is to get people back on their feet," Harrison said. "Our budget would be $250,000 a year."

Statistics by HUD and compiled by the National Alliance to End Homelessness shows a decline in homelessness in Virginia from 12.7 to 7 people per 10,000 of population from 2007 to 2020.

Data for the city of Martinsville, as well as Henry and Patrick counties, is lumped in an area that includes most of the lower third of the state with the exception of the coast. This entire area shows 816 people homeless on a given night in 2020 making the number of homeless per 10,000 at 4.8, well below the state average.

For this region encompassing the southern portion of Virginia, total homelessness between 2007 and 2020 is down 16%, homeless but sheltered is down 7%, the unsheltered homeless dropped 41% and chronic homelessness is down 71%. While individual homelessness is down 7%, family homelessness dropped 26% over the 13-year period.

Michael Sanguedolce, who lives on Starling Avenue, spoke to council on another matter, but felt compelled to use part of his time to address the homeless issue being discussed.

"If there is such a need, my wife and I are devout Christians and we will do what we can do," said Sanguedolce. "We moved here four years ago and we love it here."