The Martinsville Bulletin presents its Fab 5

These five people represent a handful chosen from thousands who made amazing contributions to our region during pandemic-stricken 2020. Deciding on a simple but fabulous group who have contributed to society recently and over the years in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County was made ever more difficult by so many innovative and tireless adjustments in the face of disease and death from COVID-19. There could have been a Fab 500 for sure. Some suggestions came from you, our readers, some from community leaders, and some came from our staff.

Some names and faces maybe familiar, or we may be introducing you to someone new. They

contributed in different ways, trod different paths, but they share one very common element: Whether in front of the camera or not, they made a difference. We hope you enjoy the Martinsville Bulletin’s

Fab 5 for 2020.

Krissy Esget

First responder, veteran, coach

Serving on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, Krissy Esget is a squad sergeant with the Ridgeway Rescue Squad and helped test local residents for the virus at a testing site at Martinsville Speedway during the summer. She also is part of the Ridgeway’s swift-water rescue team.