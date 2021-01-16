The Martinsville Bulletin presents its Fab 5

These five people represent a handful chosen from thousands who made amazing contributions to our region during pandemic-stricken 2020. Deciding on a simple but fabulous group who have contributed to society recently and over the years in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County was made ever more difficult by so many innovative and tireless adjustments in the face of disease and death from COVID-19. There could have been a Fab 500 for sure. Some suggestions came from you, our readers, some from community leaders, and some came from our staff.
Some names and faces maybe familiar, or we may be introducing you to someone new. They
contributed in different ways, trod different paths, but they share one very common element: Whether in front of the camera or not, they made a difference. We hope you enjoy the Martinsville Bulletin’s
Fab 5 for 2020.
Krissy Esget
First responder, veteran, coach
Serving on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, Krissy Esget is a squad sergeant with the Ridgeway Rescue Squad and helped test local residents for the virus at a testing site at Martinsville Speedway during the summer. She also is part of the Ridgeway’s swift-water rescue team.
A former athlete and disabled veteran, Esget has competed in the Department of Defense Warrior Games. She won two silver medals in swimming events in 2017 and was honored with a proclamation from the Martinsville City Council. The Warrior Games are organized by the U.S. Department of Defense, and designed to give wounded and sick current and former armed forces members opportunities to socialize and show their athletic skills.
When she isn’t saving lives and helping in the fight against the coronavirus, Esget is helping mentor the next generation of athletes as the boys and girls swim coach at Magna Vista High School. Esget has grown the team and helped the Warriors to the first victory in school history in 2018.
“I try to instill a positive mind frame, setting small goals to achieve them, then setting long term goals,” Esget told the Bulletin in 2018.
Brandon Johnson
Into the students’ lives
#AllIn has become a battle cry at Bassett High School, and it has been led by the school’s football coach, Brandon Johnson. But Johnson is more than just a coach. He’s a mentor, a leader, and he has brought together an entire community.
Johnson would have been coaching his third season with the Bengals if the season hadn’t been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he set up Zoom video calls with his players to help them get their free school meals, make sure they’re staying on top of their school work, offer help with other issues at home, and simply chat about life.
The calls were about discussing anything but football, and instead making sure the students know they have someone to talk to during a difficult year.
Johnson has brought his #AllIn mindset to the community, too. In August, Bengals players helped put together boxes of food for Henry County students.
The Bassett football team is scheduled to begin playing games again in March. Until then, expect Johnson to continue helping his players and students throughout Henry County in any way he can. And when football does start back, Henry County has shown they’ll back his team as well.
Mary Jordan
Unselfish, unconditional
For many people in Henry County, Mary Jordan’s name is synonymous with the Spencer-Penn Centre.
When Spencer-Penn Elementary closed in 2004, Jordan spearheaded a grassroots effort to purchase and preserve the historic school where she had taught for 32 years. The group raised funds and recruited volunteers to extensively renovate the building into a community center, which now includes a library, computer lab, catering kitchen, and banquet hall.
Under Jordan’s leadership, Spencer-Penn Centre grew into a vibrant community hub and event venue, hosting weddings, monthly bluegrass concerts, summer camps, and classes in everything from yoga to barn quilt painting.
But that’s not the only way Jordan has made a difference. While she officially retired from her volunteer role as Spencer-Penn Centre’s executive director in June 2019, her spirit of community service is still going strong.
In 2020, you may have seen Jordan organizing blood drives at Horsepasture Christian Church, fundraising for Young Life, or helping to peel 1,000 pounds of potatoes (literally) for Spencer Ruritan Club’s annual Brunswick stew.
Other nonprofits say she is generous with her knowledge of fundraising and grants, and always willing to lend a hand to a worthy cause.
As one local organization’s leader says of Jordan, “She is never too busy to answer a phone call, stuff envelopes with newsletters, or get together for a meeting. Mary’s time is unselfishly handed out to anyone around her. Spending just a few hours with Mary, you will experience her unconditional love and care for you.”
Chere Martin
Helping the children
Chere Martin has been on the front line since the pandemic began.
She has worked for the Boys & Girls Clubs for three years and was a key element in their ability to open an after-school Club at Clearview Early Learning Center in 2018.
Chere also works every day at Clearview Elementary in food services preparing meals and snacks for kids every day during the school year.
During the pandemic, Chere has also worked at the McCabe Memorial Baptist Church Center Club as a program leader and prepares food to be delivered to students while they are at home virtually learning.
Those that work with her tell us Chere is inspiring to everyone with the boundless energy she puts into the club with the children.
When schools closed and the Club had to open a full day program, Chere chose to work the afternoon shift at the Club because of the additional interaction with the kids.
Among the comments from her peers, “she has a heart for service and is diligent in the steps she takes to put meals together and lead Club programs.”
Those who work with her tell us they love to watch her work and see her face light up when she is celebrating a child’s success.
Linda Prillaman
She saw a need
In August, when it was announced that children would be attending school virtually, Linda Prillaman realized that would be difficult for many kids – so she started a learning center at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. There, she works, purely as a volunteer, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
She teamed up with Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge to make that happen. Thirty elementary-aged children attend the program, for which she is the on-site director.
The church provides the space, and the Boys and Girls Club provides the classroom leaders and supplies such as food, paper, headsets and more were donated.
The center helps these kids, from kindergarten through fifth grade, all with different teachers and assignments, get their education.
Linda and her team at the center take it all in stride, shower the students with love, sprinkle in a little Jesus, and go way beyond the call of duty to help these children stay on pace with their school work.
Prillaman is known to love helping children – she dedicated 20 years working with children in church learning environments when she and her husband, Lee Prillaman, lived in Texas. The couple moved to Martinsville, his hometown, two years ago and joined McCabe shortly after.