The Men's Room Uptown opens

Men and women now have their own separate stores for shopping in The Henry uptown.

While the women turn left to The Boutique Uptown, the men can head right for The Men’s Room Uptown, a new men’s specialty clothing store at 50 E Church St. Suite 3, both in The Henry.

The Boutique is the former Sparkle Me Pretty, which Jason Grodensky and Christi Hodges said they took over in February.

Now the area natives have opened a new shop just for men. The clothes it carries are high fashion you normally can’t get locally, Grodensky said: Southern Tide, Savage Supply, LFG, Properly Tied, Merica, Brown Dog, and Tasc performance.

The ribbon-cutting was done on Friday. The store is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Grodensky is a former Marine, and Hodges worked at Nordstrom for 17 years. Both recently have returned to the area.

“We are trying to bring unique fashions and name brands that you can't get locally to uptown,” Grodensky said.