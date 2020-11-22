The menu may vary, but there will be an abundance of holiday meals across the region for those in need.

Organizations that typically have provided free meals for the community during the holiday season aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop their charity.
They simply have modified their methods and menus to continue to provide food to many who otherwise wouldn’t have a holiday meal of any sort.
The annual Meal Gap study conducted by Feeding America shows 7,460 food insecure residents in Martinsville and Henry County, which makes the food insecurity rate at 14.4% of the population. Patrick County has the lowest insecurity rate in the area, 13.3% or 2,380 individuals.
But that collectively is nearly 10,000 hungry people during the holiday seasons where feasting is a big part of the celebration. And that inspires organizations to get involved with providing meals.
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said many feeding programs are being conducted by churches throughout the area and are not shared with the public at-large, but many others large and small will go on.
“Obviously the biggest show in town is The Harvest Youth Board’s Thanksgiving Eve Dinner,” Wenkstern said. “They will be providing about 1,200 meals.”
Harvest Foundation Program Officer and Harvest Youth Board Advisor India Brown said in the past members have provided hot meals to the community — some served at Martinsville High School, others delivered — but COVID-19 forced changes to provide food safely.
A drive-thru event has been set to provide a boxed meal that contains a frozen meat, side items and a dessert that will feed a family of four.
“The Youth Board was adamant about finding a way to serve Martinsville and Henry County,” Brown said. “There will be no deliveries.
“While we would like everyone to stay in their cars and drive-thru, if someone is a ‘walk-thru,’ they will definitely not be turned away. We just ask that everyone picking up a box wear a mask.”
Meal box distribution will begin at noon Wednesday and continue until 4 p.m. at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
“We welcome all community members in need of food to come out and pick up a box,” Brown said. “Individuals and families do not need to place an order before picking up a meal, however there is a limited supply of boxes.”
Youth board members will be collecting the name, address, number of family members and a phone number from everyone who receives box in order to track meal numbers.
But the Harvest Youth Board is far from the only organization that extends the hand of fellowship with food at this time of the year. The programs vary in size and format, but they don’t vary in their missions.
Organizations and churches
This past Thursday morning members of the Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club met at the Kroger store on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville to purchase food for 12 families and donated those to the Salvation Army for distribution.
Salvation Army Lt. Bradley Mumford met the members at Kroger to accept the donation.
In the past, club members would shop for the food, but because of COVID-19, Kroger employees did the shopping, and the members sorted the food into individual containers.
Mumford also said The Salvation Army, located at 603 Memorial Boulevard in Martinsville, will have its weekly feeding program as usual at noon-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve.
Also on Thursday evening members of the Kingdom Point Church in Ridgeway distributed food boxes at the Advance Auto on the Greensboro Road.
“Our church has a history of providing meals to our community through the years,” member Madaline Wells said. “We have known for some time the need for assistance was growing.”
Wells said the church hosts the event at Advance Auto on a monthly basis in addition to making food available at the church.
“Of the 85 families served last [Thursday] night, we were able to provide 50 Thanksgiving meals during our November distribution,” Wells said. “As usual, we gave out all we had.”
And on Thanksgiving Day members of Orchard Drive Baptist Church in Bassett plan to provide a hot meal in what has been a 23-year tradition.
Reservations are required by calling the church at 276-629-7450. You are asked to leave your name, phone number and the number of meals needed. Meals are limited to no more than 10 per household, and pick-up will be available at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Helping with schools
CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway is helping feed families by working with the Henry County School System.
“We have been going through the school system reaching out to the school counselors, and they send a letter home to see if the families are in need of a meal,” Kimberly Keith said. “They send the letter back to us listing allergies, drink preferences, their contact information and how many people.”
Keith said in the past, the church sent out fully cooked meals, but this year the food will go to families uncooked.
“We send a turkey, stuffing, gravy, rolls, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, drinks and dessert,” Keith said. “This year we are adding fruit, butter, milk and a loaf of bread to make sandwiches with leftover turkey.”
Keith said the teachers know the families most in need, and they church has purchased enough food to provide for 50 families.
“We will have a small number of people packing the boxes and some will drive-thru to pick them up,” Keith said. “We will deliver the boxes that need to be delivered.”
Regular food continues
All of those efforts have no effect on the weekly box distribution funded by The Harvest Foundation will occur as normal on Monday.
Volunteers distribute 35-pound boxes at the Henry County Food Pantry, Community Fellowship and Moral Hill Baptist Church from about 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Each family is eligible for one box per month.
Wenkstern said the Southern Area Agency on Aging will continue through the week with its daily meals-on-wheels program primarily focused on the needs of the elderly in Martinsville and Henry County.
Patricia McCain at the Chatham Heights Baptist Church says church members will be delivering several baskets that include turkey, green beans, stuffing mix, turkey, gravy mix, a large can of sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, cake mix, canned frosting, margarine and rolls.
And Patrick County School Superintendent Dean Gilbert sent out a note on Friday to remind students and parents that the only meal pickup service for the week of Thanksgiving will be Monday.
Also after Thanksgiving, the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren on the Mount Herman Road in Bassett will offer a food box giveaway from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. Several other churches in Martinsville and Collinsville also have weekly and monthly drive-thru meals.
On to Christmas
Christmas Cheer Executive Director Julie Gillespie said her organization will be delivering food to those in need for Christmas, but the deadline to apply is Wednesday.
The office is located at 10 Liberty Street in Martinsville, behind the Taco Bell, and will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Christmas Cheer is income-based, and those applying need to bring an ID and proof of residency, such as a utility or phone bill. For children 10 and under, a Social Security card or birth certificate must be presented.
“Wednesday is our last day, but we may extend the hours,” Gillespie said. “Boxing day [to prepare meals] is Dec. 5, and we’ll have over $50,000 worth of food to box and deliver.”
Across county lines
Wells at Kingdom Point said God’s Pit Crew in Danville helps make a portion of the food her church provides for free available to the church at a reduced cost.
Many volunteers, churches and organizations throughout the region are finding creative ways to meet the needs of others even in the middle of a pandemic.
Said Wells: “As employment, social distancing and the effects of the pandemic change our lives, we have a burden to fill this need in a compassionate and respectful way.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
