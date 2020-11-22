The menu may vary, but there will be an abundance of holiday meals across the region for those in need.

A drive-thru event has been set to provide a boxed meal that contains a frozen meat, side items and a dessert that will feed a family of four.

“The Youth Board was adamant about finding a way to serve Martinsville and Henry County,” Brown said. “There will be no deliveries.

“While we would like everyone to stay in their cars and drive-thru, if someone is a ‘walk-thru,’ they will definitely not be turned away. We just ask that everyone picking up a box wear a mask.”

Meal box distribution will begin at noon Wednesday and continue until 4 p.m. at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

“We welcome all community members in need of food to come out and pick up a box,” Brown said. “Individuals and families do not need to place an order before picking up a meal, however there is a limited supply of boxes.”

Youth board members will be collecting the name, address, number of family members and a phone number from everyone who receives box in order to track meal numbers.

But the Harvest Youth Board is far from the only organization that extends the hand of fellowship with food at this time of the year. The programs vary in size and format, but they don’t vary in their missions.