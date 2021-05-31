The number is 0: There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District.

There now have been only two cases in the past two days in the West Piedmont Health District, but because of those 20 on May 25, the 7-day average remains at 9.

The rate per 100,000 population is at 6.5, and for 14 days that rate is 92.94, a remarkable total given that in January it was about 1200.

In fact, on Jan. 11 – the date of the apex on the scale of cases since the pandemic began – the 7-day average was 111.6 new cases, and the average per 100,000 population was 81.

Oddly, positive tests have spiked in the West Piedmont Health District and are back to 7-day average of 8.3%, which are an early predictor for new hospitalizations and even deaths.

Health officials consider 5% the threshold for controlling community spread of the virus, and the district had been as low as 3.8% on May 14.

There were about 150 tests conducted districtwide in the past three days, and there have been nearly 70,000 total tests since the pandemic began.

By comparison, too, the statewide average is down to 2.7% VDH does not provide this data broken down by locality.