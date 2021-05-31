The number is 0: There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District.

The number was 0.
That’s how many new cases the Virginia Department of Health reported Monday morning for the West Piedmont Health District.
There were also 0s under the headings of new hospitalizations and new deaths in the district.
For those of you who sometimes suggest that reporting on the virus is nothing but negative news – and it often is – here is your true positive.
The last time the district reported 0 for new cases was on July 20. That’s a span of 314 days.
Yes, on May 24, VDH reported only one case for the district on a day following only two, but on May 25 there were 20, with 55 cases in the four succeeding days.
VDH recorded these data as of 5 p.m. Sunday, meaning that with one more day of reporting remaining, May apparently will have the most positive data report since last summer.
Through the first 30 days, the average is right at 10 cases, and there have been fewer than 10 deaths.
Because of Memorial Day, there was no one available for the district or VDH to talk about these momentous accomplishments.
Statewide VDH reported only 146 cases, which also is the second lowest to the 76 reported on – yes – May 24. But the day after that dip, cases spiked to 654, suggesting an anomaly.
There now have been only two cases in the past two days in the West Piedmont Health District, but because of those 20 on May 25, the 7-day average remains at 9.
The rate per 100,000 population is at 6.5, and for 14 days that rate is 92.94, a remarkable total given that in January it was about 1200.
In fact, on Jan. 11 – the date of the apex on the scale of cases since the pandemic began – the 7-day average was 111.6 new cases, and the average per 100,000 population was 81.
Oddly, positive tests have spiked in the West Piedmont Health District and are back to 7-day average of 8.3%, which are an early predictor for new hospitalizations and even deaths.
Health officials consider 5% the threshold for controlling community spread of the virus, and the district had been as low as 3.8% on May 14.
There were about 150 tests conducted districtwide in the past three days, and there have been nearly 70,000 total tests since the pandemic began.
By comparison, too, the statewide average is down to 2.7% VDH does not provide this data broken down by locality.
Part of that improvement has been based on the solid growth in statewide vaccination. VDH reports 54.5% of the public have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 44% are fully vaccinated, with second shots of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson. The state is administering about 44,776 doses per day.
Rates in the West Piedmont Health District continue to lag by more than 15% in some areas. Patrick County has the fourth-worst rate of first shots in the state (32.5% or slightly more than 5,700 individuals).
The district is distributing about 450-plus shots a day in May, but only Martinsville, with 45%, is anywhere close to having even half its residents to receive the first shot.
Since the pandemic began, the health district has had 11,726 cases, 831 hospitalizations and 322 deaths. Here is how they break down:
HENRY COUNTY:
- 4,649 cases, 367 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
MARTINSVILLE:
- 1,618 cases, 164 hospitalizations, 77 deaths.
PATRICK COUNTY:
- 1,377 cases, 108 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
FRANKLIN COUNTY:
- 4,082 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 78 deaths.
By comparison, Danville has reported 4,469 cases and 140 deaths, and Pittsylvania County has had 5,576 and 83 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 675,538 cases, 11,186 deaths — up by 13 from Sunday — and 29,757 hospitalizations.