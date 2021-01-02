The questions from 2020 left unanswered

Although the year 2020 is now firmly in our rearview mirror, the new year brings with it a pandemic that changed our lives almost 10 months ago and doesn’t show any signs of losing its grip.
Many issues of the day became unimportant as priorities were necessarily rearranged. Others will not go away, but have been deferred until another day.
Still, there are those unanswered questions that press into 2021 unaltered, just as the prevalence of COVID-19 has.
Today, we look at those questions and the stories behind them.
Reversion
Five days after 2020 had begun, Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley took issue with City Council about the need to revert from a city to town status.
Although the council had decided at the end of 2019 that time had run out on a decades-old discussion on the matter, Easley maintained a bold move toward reversion could be borderline irresponsible and a rush to reversion simply was unnecessary.
Easley presented her case in January, and although none of the members supported her argument, there has certainly been no rush in the matter.
In fact, other than council countering a move by Henry County to block the process through legislation in Richmond near the end of January, nothing else has been done or said publicly since council voted unanimously on Dec. 10, 2019, to revert from a city to a town.
The effort struck the public as odd when City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday told council in January that they should “memorialize” their decision to revert.
He explained that Henry County had solicited the support of state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) to file bills with the Virginia House of Delegates that would “give Henry County veto power over the reversion process.”
“They [county leaders] are seeking to change the rules once the game has started,” Monday said.
That game was short-lived as Marshall's bills died in committee.
Monday, in his presentation to council, had estimated the cost to Henry County with Martinsville as a town instead of a city, would be about $1.9 million a year.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors heard from its legal counsel, Jeremy Carroll of Guynn Waddell Carroll & Lockaby in Salem, in July that the estimated cost of Martinsville as a town would be closer to $3 million for the county.
Monday told council members a petition to state officials had been filed, but no other discussion regarding reversion has taken place jointly or separately between Martinsville and Henry County officials.
So when will Martinsville become a town? That question remains unanswered, but it is a safe bet it will not occur in 2021.
Reversion is a 4-step process, and Martinsville is still in Step 1, which would conclude after a 2-to-3-day hearing with the presentation and cross examination of witnesses before the state.
If minimum standards are met, a three-judge court would be appointed, initiating the beginning of Step 2. That court’s ruling typically takes six to nine months and could be stymied if there is an appeal to the Supreme Court.
If the ruling by the court is favorable to the city, Step 3 begins with a process of determining the specific conditions of the reversion in order to ensure an orderly transition and to protect the interests of the localities and residents.
Finally, Step 4 begins with a 21-day declination period where city officials may change their minds. If the 21-day period passes with no request to the contrary, the city permanently becomes a town and may not return to an independent city status again.
Broadband access
The pandemic has made it obvious to everyone that high-speed internet is a necessity and not a discretionary service to almost all of the functional world.
Two service providers in Martinsville and Henry County, Comcast and CenturyLink, amass almost all of the market share, but a superior fiber service called “MiNet,” provided by the city of Martinsville, boasted a list of 185 business customers at the beginning of 2020.
In mid-January, City Director of Telecommunications Mike Scaffidi told City Council plans were underway to make the service available to all businesses and residents within the city limits.
Meanwhile, in February Patrick County was named one of 12 projects across Virginia to benefit from $18.3 million in grants from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. Gov. Ralph Northam announced a grant of $798,283 that Patrick County offices can put toward broadband expansion.
Martinsville MiNet has become part of the Patrick County project and is providing service to Patrick County businesses as a result.
Henry County supervisors renewed an expired franchise agreement with Comcast for internet and video services to businesses and residents in the county in 2020, but city officials continued to expand their operations.
“The governor announced $30 million in CARES-funding for broadband projects throughout the state,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki told City Council at the end of October. “The city hastily put together an application … and within about a week, we heard that our application had been approved."
Towarnicki said the grant application was structured in such a way so that, if approved, would allow the city to provide internet service to unserved and underserved students within the city of Martinsville.
The school system provided the city with a map of where those students are, and Towarnicki said it showed that the students were all over the city and not concentrated in any specific areas.
“In order for us to serve the city students, it [the grant] enables us to put up the towers and the infrastructure around the city,” Towarnicki said. “So we will have the capability to serve the entire city when this infrastructure is in place.”
Towarnicki said a $502,344 grant would be used to purchase antennae and have them installed on top of three existing water tanks.
“With that there will be coverage - probably 99.9% of the city and a pretty large area of the county.”
So how much is the service, where do you sign up and how long does the process take?
Apparently no one knows.
Potential new customers are being placed on a waiting list, with no determined time for working through it.
The Bulletin was not able to find any new customers of the new service that is to be provided by three $500,000 antennas placed on water towers.
Scaffidi and Towarnicki did not respond to a request for status update.
BB&T Building
Henry County residents, with the prospect of being obligated for certain city finances when reversion is complete, looked through jaundiced eyes at new plans by city officials to purchase the largest building in Uptown Martinsville, convert the upper floors into apartments and refit the main floor as a new city hall.
BB&T notified the city its plans to abandon the building and construct a new, smaller and more efficient branch in a neighboring parking lot.
The city’s plans met with skepticism on the part of Henry County officials who were reeling from budget adjustments caused by the pandemic and the perceived inevitability of incurring additional costs created by the city’s plans to revert to a town.
Those plans were explained by Christopher Harrison, owner of C.A. Harrison Companies, LLC at the end of July, when Harrison was awarded the contract to do the work.
“We expect to begin in the first or second quarter of next year [2021] and have already started drawings to see how many apartments we can make and how to transition from offices to housing - and it all looks good,” Harrison said.
City Council voted at that meeting to secure funding for the renovation costs to move city hall to the lower floor, but in early December at the end of a regular meeting, Towarnicki quietly told council members that the state had declined the city’s application for $600,000 in state funding to help pay for that renovation.
“The IRF application submitted for the BB&T project was not one of the projects selected for funding,” Towarnicki said. “The option of city offices moving to the main floor of BB&T was contingent on award of the IRF grant."
So what will happen to the BB&T building now? Harrison says he is still committed to the project and converting the upper floors into apartments, but he has no firm plans yet on what the lower level will become or how it will be used.
Green energy
In March, city council approved the concept of a state-of-the-art solar energy facility on the former Lynwood Golf Club site at 720 Dupont Road.
Plans of converting the property into a solar energy site producing 23 megawatt hours of electricity with the city becoming a purchasing partner is expected to be ready in the second quarter of 2022.
In October, city officials completed plans with Wärtsilä Corporation, a Finnish company, to construct a commercial battery storage facility that is estimated to result in significant savings for the city’s utility department.
“This is about improving the system and making overall costs for residents of Martinsville cheaper,” said Andy Tang, vice president of energy storage optimization. “It is helping Martinsville lower its demand charge.”
Construction is set to begin in the spring at 132 Maple St. and will take three to four months to complete.
Another shuttered golf course, Bassett Country Club, received zoning approval last year from Henry County to convert the property into a solar farm about a third of the size of the one at Lynwood, but when that same company went after Beaver Hills Golf Course in Collinsville, it was denied.
“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t, at the very least, give you my professional opinion … and I can’t say covering that property with solar panels for the next 40 years would be the highest and best use of that property,” said Lee Clark, the county’s director of planning, zoning and inspection.
Unlike Lynwood and Bassett Country Club, Beaver Hills was an operating golf course.
The only significant objectors to the Beaver Hills project were golfers, but the Henry County BZA denied the rezoning request without regard to their wishes.
“Agreements, leases, anything of the sort, we don’t have input in that—we don’t have a dog in that hunt,” Clark said. “Where I see the county does have the right and the responsibility to look at this from a land use perspective and in my opinion—this 120 acres of property is already zoned commercial, it’s got 100 feet of frontage along Kings Mountain Road—easily the premier road in this part of the county.”
Clark envisioned for the BZA members “townhouses, single-use dwellings, and offices” on the property. “The synergy is obvious,” said Clark.
Unfortunately, even though the zoning request was denied, it did not save the golf course.
William McLawhorn’s lease with Beaver Hills Development Corporation expired at the end of the year. He had managed the course for all of 2020 but had become involved in a financial dispute with the company over rent payments.
That dispute is set to be settled in court later this month.
On Dec. 30, the last scheduled day of team play at Beaver Hills, a golf cart leasing company repossessed the fleet of golf carts on the property.
On the last day of the year, Beaver Hills Development Corporation took possession of the golf course property.
So what will become of Beaver Hills Golf Course? That remains to be seen. Co-owner Randolph Isley made it clear at one of the community meetings on the subject that the best business opportunity stands the best chance of receiving his approval.
George Lester, Isley’s partner, either may develop the property, according to Clark’s wishes, or enter into an arrangement with a developer.
There is also a slim possibility that someone with the resources, would step forward and offer Isley and Lester an opportunity that they could not refuse and continue to operate the property as a golf course.
COVID-19
In March, a 60-year-old Franklin County woman became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District, an area that includes Martinsville and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Franklin.
The following day the health department reported a Danville man in his 40s had tested positive.
Before the end of the month, Landon Spradlin, 66, of Gretna died because of complications from COVOD-19 and double pneumonia, and by the end of the month, a Henry County man in his 50s tested positive.
April began with Henry County’s second diagnosed case, a woman in her 60s, and on April 17 the first person in the district to die as a result of COVID-19 was reported, a man in his 70s.
By the end of April every city in Virginia had at least one case of the coronavirus, and Martinsville was the last to join the ranks.
As the first two cases in the city were announced, Henry County’s numbers had risen to 16.
That number surpassed 200 positive cases by mid-June.
By the end of the year nearly 7,000 people in the district had tested positive for the virus, with more than 450 hospitalizations and 130 deaths.
By years-end 1 in 17 people in Martinsville and Henry County had tested positive for COVID-19, almost identical to the national ratio of 1 in 16.
But although nationwide 1 out of every 57 people who contract COVID-19 died, that number is much worse in Martinsville and Henry County at 1 in 44.
So when will the pandemic be over, when will you be able to get the vaccine and when will things get back to normal?
At the end of 2020, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said, “If the coming vaccination campaign goes well” we could see normality by the end of this year.
That means we will reach the midway point or the pandemic at the end of this month.
The vaccine is being made available according to a defined list of conditions, but the vaccine is expected to be widely available to the general public by late spring at the earliest and by summer at the latest.
Market Street Intersection
John Vincent Eames, 79, was out looking for his sister on a rainy, foggy night in October 2019 when he was struck by a car and killed.
The woman driving the car, although she admitted she was speeding, was not charged.
In early 2020, Donna Acuna-Rivera, Eames’ niece, appealed to City Council to do something about what she considered a dangerous intersection where her uncle died.
“I come before you praying that you will take into consideration putting a stoplight or some kind of warning signal at the intersection of Moss and Market street,” Acuna-Rivera said. “There have been numerous wrecks and [now] one fatality [Eames].”
Acuna-Rivera accumulated 178 signatures of people in the area who agreed something should be done to make the intersection safer. “My grandchildren, when they went to school their bus almost got hit,” Acuna-Rivera said. “Am I going to have to watch my great-grandchildren and their bus almost get hit there.”
Although he found no evidence worthy of charging the driver in Eames’ death, even Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall said that, after discussing the case with the accident team, he became convinced something needed to be done.
“There needs to be a traffic light there. It needs to be better lit, and the big ol’ bush there needs to be cut back,” Hall said.
The bush to which Hall referred had become an overgrown gold mop cypress tree and makes it difficult for drivers on Moss approaching Market from the south to see vehicles approaching the intersection from the north and vice versa.
It was exactly at this point of the intersection where Eames attempted to cross Market Street and died.
City officials didn’t agree with Acuna-Rivera or Hall.
“About ten years ago we did a traffic signal study there,” Towarnicki said. “Traffic count and accident data were reviewed and compared against Federal Highway Administration criteria to see if the intersection met any of the indicators for possible consideration for signalization, but none of the criteria were met.”
But by August, Director of Community Development Mark McCaskill asked City Council members to adopt a resolution authorizing him to file an application for funding of “certain transportation projects through the Virginia Smart Scale Funding process.”
The Smart Scale process is the method used by VDOT for the past five years to determine what projects generate the greatest benefit to taxpayers.
The intersection where Eames died was on the list.
So will Market and Moss get a stoplight? It’s difficult to say. The VDOT Smart Scale process is competitive and there may be other roads and intersections more deserving, but it is likely the intersection will be made safer in some way - through the use of rumble strips, street signs and even a crossway walk.
Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: “It’s the only intersection on Market that does not have a traffic light.”
Justice for Johnston
John Eric Johnston was late for his overnight shift as a guard at Eastman Chemical Corporation on June 27. He rode his bicycle to work, so his boss tried calling him on his cellphone, but Johnson couldn’t answer because he was lying in a ditch.
That’s where he was left unconscious after his bicycle was struck from behind by a passing vehicle that never stopped, the driver leaving Johnston lying there perhaps dead.
Thanks to an anonymous caller, Johnston survived, but found himself in a Roanoke hospital suffering from various broken bones, brain bleeds, a concussion and numerous other injuries so severe that he faced permanent disability.
Johnston lived on Grandview Street in Martinsville and had just turned 55 years-old when he was found near his mangled bike off the road on Northside Drive.
“Ya’ll might want to come and check on him,” the caller to the 911 communications center said. “I don’t know if he’s alive or anything, but it’s definitely a man in a ditch.”
The incident left Johnston’s family looking for answers and a Martinsville Police Department with few to offer, but five days after this tragic story appeared in the Bulletin, Martinsville Police indicated that there was a breakthrough.
“A person of interest in the Johnston hit-and-run case has come forward,” MPD Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said. “I attribute this to you [the Bulletin’s] reporting of the incident.”
Based on the evidence at the scene, police had determined that the vehicle that struck Johnston was a 2016-2018 Subaru Crosstrek.
“I cannot give too many more details as the case is still under investigation, but the suspect’s vehicle has been identified and we are currently conducting additional search warrants and further forensic testing,” Fincher said.
Although the person of interest has lawyered up as well as Johnston’s family, there have been no formal charges.
The MPD impounded the vehicle at its garage on Fischel Street and sent the evidence to state labs for forensic testing.
Police said it could take six months to get the results back.
In three more weeks, that amount of time will have passed.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.