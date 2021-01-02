The questions from 2020 left unanswered

Although the year 2020 is now firmly in our rearview mirror, the new year brings with it a pandemic that changed our lives almost 10 months ago and doesn’t show any signs of losing its grip.

Many issues of the day became unimportant as priorities were necessarily rearranged. Others will not go away, but have been deferred until another day.

Still, there are those unanswered questions that press into 2021 unaltered, just as the prevalence of COVID-19 has.

Today, we look at those questions and the stories behind them.

Reversion

Five days after 2020 had begun, Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley took issue with City Council about the need to revert from a city to town status.

Although the council had decided at the end of 2019 that time had run out on a decades-old discussion on the matter, Easley maintained a bold move toward reversion could be borderline irresponsible and a rush to reversion simply was unnecessary.

Easley presented her case in January, and although none of the members supported her argument, there has certainly been no rush in the matter.