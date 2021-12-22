The region is now under a drought watch advisory

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a drought watch advisory on Tuesday for the southern portions of Virginia beginning at the Eastern Shore and extending as far west at Patrick County.

The DEQ has notified all local governments and public water works in the affected areas to minimize nonessential water use.

The drought advisory comes 18 days after Henry County declared a burn ban.

"Until we see weather conditions improve, it isn't safe for members of our community to continue burning outside," Henry County Administrator Tim Hall say in a release. "The ban is in place for the safety of our citizens and the preservation of their property. We ask for everyone's cooperation with the burn ban until it is deemed safe enough to be lifted."

Failure to comply with the ban may result in criminal charges.

A drought watch is intended to increase awareness of the conditions. The DEQ says the next stage is a "drought warning," which would be issued if conditions warrant.

"While conservation activities during a drought watch are voluntary, we encourage everyone to take steps to restrict water use when possible and monitor the latest information from local weather authorities," said DEQ Director David Paylor in a release from the agency.

A primary factor contributing to the advisory is the lack or rain. The region has received less than 50% of normal precipitation for this time of year in the last 60 days, according to the Drought Monitoring Task Force, an interagency group representing state and federal agencies.

Precipitation is predicted to remain below normal with above normal temperatures over the next two weeks, a release from Hall's office stated. The calculated soil moisture is ranked in the lowest five percent of historic values across portions of the affected regions.

The task force also noted that stream flows are also hovering near historic levels with the seven-day average stream flow categorized as "below normal" for about 80% of stream gouging stations across Virginia.

The DEQ is asking everyone in the affected area to minimize nonessential water use, immediately address any water leaks and observe all outdoor burning restrictions and active burn bans.

Statewide information on current drought conditions can be found on the DEQ website.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

