'The Rev' announces retirement; among topics of his Tuesday Forum, which was held Monday

The Rev. Tyler Millner has announced his retirement.

“The Rev,” as he calls himself, is the pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton and often participates in community projects and initiatives. He talked briefly about his plans during his Tuesday Forum held Monday evening at the church. A video of it is posted on the church’s Facebook page.

“I am going to be retiring in 2023, and so I’m kind of the main sponsor behind this and obviously when I go out there will need to be some leadership” to continue the forum, he said.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry took to the podium to talk about local law enforcement issues, such as the new jail, the drug problem and scams.

The new Henry County Adult Detention Center was “a couple of years in the planning process, a couple of years in the building process.” Since opening in late March, “we now stopped housing inmates anywhere else, so the money that we were spending, and that was about a million dollars a year” to house inmates in other jails “has stopped.”

The county is still “trying to get people trained” and hired to work at the new jail, Perry said. The starting pay is $43,160, with county and state benefits in addition.

The jail has 235 inmates and “will be working” toward holding 400 inmates, including from other jurisdictions, which would pay HSCO.

Perry also warned against scams, including one which claims that a person has won a prize but must pay a fee to receive it.

He said people should be careful when out, advising the audience to walk outdoors with another person and park in well lit places. In the past few months, “we have a lot more people that appear to be transient people, some other people would call them homeless.”

Many people want to help others, he said, but should be careful about doing so individually and rather call one of the agencies which has the role of helping people in those situations.

“These are avenues that do go out. They know the people; they know the circumstances … keep those in mind if you want to do things for people in this holiday season.”

Other topics included speculation on how water and sewer services do not cover some parts of the Iriswood District and problems recruiting and keeping school bus drivers.

Driving a bus is a difficult job because so many students are misbehaved and disrespectful, people in the discussion said.

Henry County School Board member Ben Gravely said that “if you really want to know what’s going on” with the school system, one should attend the school board meetings. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Henry County Administration Building.

Career Academy Director Mike Minter said he is moving into the Iriswood District this week and he was glad to participate in the forum.

“We have a lot going on in our school” and getting back to the activity levels that were normal before the pandemic, he said. “We prepare the students for the future” with career and technical education.

Millner explained the reasoning behind the name “Tuesday Forum,” though the event is held on a Monday: One of the “sister churches” has Bible study on Tuesday nights, so the day was moved to allow its members to participate.

“The second piece of that is it does engender conversation,” he added.

Now that he is planning to retire, “We as a church are willing to give up the forum and let it transform itself into a different forum,” he said.

The participants talked about how a community forum can be successful. The main one that has been consistently held and attended has been Horsepasture District Supervisor’s Horsepasture District meeting, it was remarked.

Gravely said that when David Martin was on the Board of Supervisors, the two held regular Iriswood District meetings for two or three years.

Millner said he had never heard of them and he should have been specifically invited.

“I don’t remember getting no requests that there would be any meeting anywhere,” Millner said. “... I just say that for the record. I had no, I had no emails. I had no emails.”

Other participants said those meetings had been advertised in the Bulletin and in notifications sent to parents of students. A woman in the audience said she had attended several, and she had received a flyer about them plus they were announced by Neighborhood Watch.

Gravely repeated his suggestion that in order to understand what is going on in the schools and government, citizens should attend local government board meetings.