The early bird gets the worm, and the early arrivers got the best spots and free items, at this year’s Rooster Walk 13 music festival.

People who arrived on Thursday to set up at Rooster Walk not only got the best camping and parking spots but were able to score some limited free items such as Nalgene water bottles from the Visit Martinsville tent and Oatly Oatmilk pins at the Daily Grind food truck – both of which disappeared quickly.

“I’m really enjoying the festival,” Virginia Greene said. “Just getting to sit here and chill … I can just sit down, pick up my paints and relax.”

This will be Greene’s second Rooster Walk since she moved the area from Columbia, South Carolina, around the time of the pandemic. When she came the first time she manned a booth with her boyfriend and thought that in that downtime she could be painting, she said.

This year she brought all her art materials and was set up near the Pine Grove Stage, painting a blue bird.

“My favorite part of the experience of course is the music,” Greene said. “And being able to sit anywhere and hear music.” She most looked forward to seeing Doom Flamingo on Saturday and St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

Carson Howard of Georgia attended her first Rooster Walk this year when a trip to Martinsville to visit a friend coincided with the music festival weekend.

“I was coming to visit, she said ‘Actually I’m going to a festival that weekend but you can join,’” Howard said. However, Howard said she is having a “great time” at her first ever music festival and she plans to camp out the whole weekend on-site.

“I like all the people,” Howard said. “They’re very cool.”

Though she wasn’t familiar with the lineup besides the Marshall Tucker Band, she said she was still “excited for the experience.” Howard added that it is “not out of the question” that she may be back to experience it again next year at Rooster Walk 14.

Will MacKinnon of Floyd attended his first Rooster Walk this year, though he has known about the festival since he moved to Floyd five years ago. He hasn’t come before due to scheduling issues but made it out this year to attend with his girlfriend.

MacKinnon is leading two hikes through Buffalo Mountain Adventures, out of Floyd, and volunteering at their booth as well.

“My favorite thing so far is just being outside with friends,” MacKinnon said. “And all the live music, obviously.” He is most looking forward to seeing Crawford and Power perform.

Kayce Troutman is manning one of the vendor booths this year at her first Rooster Walk appearance. She has set up at other music festivals before selling “functional pieces of art” in the form of tapestries that can also be used as blankets when sitting in the grass.

“I like this festival. It’s cool,” Troutman said. “It’s got a great vibe.”

Her favorite part was seeing the Kitchen Dwellers and Erin & the Wildfire perform on Thursday night and Shadowgrass on Friday and she is looking forward to seeing Greensky Bluegrass perform also.

Aaron Bernstein of Durham, North Carolina volunteered as Rooster Walk staff for the first time this year after a friend he volunteered at a different festival with told him about it. Bernstein said he’s volunteered at around 150 music festivals and comparatively Rooster Walk is “better.”

“I’ve worked so many festivals,” he said. But, Rooster Walk is better because of “the people.”