The story behind why some children's books -- including Dr. Seuss -- are being pulled from circulation.

Publishers of children’s media are facing continuing questioning regarding the sensitivity of characterizations from books – some of them very popular.
Last month, Dr. Seuss Enterprises discontinued six titles from its library, Scholastic recalled ”The Adventures of Ook and Gluk,” and a recent episode of ”SpongeBob Square Pants” was removed from Nickelodeon.
And these moves came not from protests by offended parties but from pressure exerted by groups that claim to be the cultural watchdog for offensive content.
One such organization, the Conscious Kid Library, for years has advocated against Dr. Seuss Enterprises and has provided questionable information to major news sources that has been backed by a report that appears deceptive.
The Conscious Kid Library was founded by Katie Ishizuka-Stephens and Ramon Stephens. According to its website, Conscious Kid Library is “an education, research, and policy organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.”
The organization’s fund-raising page on Patreon says, “Every person on our team is a parent of color,” implying
that there are a variety of people on the team. But no other names other than the Stephens are listed on the official website or Patreon page.
Conscious Kid Library acts in partnership with Google, Nickelodeon, YouTube Kids and various other organizations.
This organization is protected by the First Amendment’s free speech language, but some suggest its actions may constitute a threat to liberty to artists and publishers and to the public’s right to educate themselves.
Conscious Kid Library continues to be regarded as a reliable source of information, but its actions could leave publishers of children’s books vulnerable.
The announcement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises stunned many and roused up politicians and pundits who wanted to connect it to the “cancel culture” lightning rod. But this move by Dr. Seuss’ board has little to do with politics as practiced around Washington. This is the result of efforts by groups such as the Conscious Kid Library.
“Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing” of the following titles:
“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” (1937), “McElligot’s Pool” (1947),” If I Ran the Zoo” (1950), “Scrambled Eggs Super!” (1953), “On Beyond Zebra!” (1955) and “The Cat’s Quizzer” (1976).
Following that announcement, copies of the six discontinued books were pulled from sale by Barnes & Noble and Amazon. An eBay spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the company is “currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items,” and the website has also cancelled sales of these books on orders after they have been placed.
Debbie Reese, who established an organization called American Indians in Children’s Literature, said, “I strongly suspect they [board members] drew heavily from ‘The Cat is Out of the Bag: Orientalism, Anti-Blackness, and White Supremacy in Dr. Seuss's Children's Books’”
This report was published in February 2019 in “Research on Diversity in Youth Literature,” a journal hosted by St. Catherine University.
This study was first presented May 22, 2017, in “Rethinking Dr. Seuss for NEA’s Read Across America Day,” a report, credited to Katie-Ishizuka-Stephens, prepared for the Read Across America Advisory Committee.
The National Education Association disassociated with Dr. Seuss later that year. Dr. Seuss is no longer officially connected to Read Across America Day. “The Cat in the Hat” was removed from the event’s logo in 2018, for the first time in 20 years.
In addition, all Dr. Seuss books have been completely removed from the group’s list of recommended books, which currently has 108 titles.
This cat Dr. Seuss
Theodore Geisel, wrote under various pseudonyms, was most commonly known as Dr. Seuss. He also published titles under the pen names of Theo. Lesieg, Rosetta Stone and also the Cat in the Hat. He wrote more than 60 children’s books from 1937 until 1991, most of which he illustrated himself.
Geisel is criticized for having not issued a direct apology for his depictions of Japanese people from his political cartoons during WWII. “The Cat is Out of the Bag” also says that, “Not only does a White savior narrative play out within Horton Hears a Who!, Seuss himself is positioned as a White savior for writing it.”
Geisel wrote the book in 1954 and dedicated it to his friend Mitsugi Nakamura of Kyoto, Japan.
Similar information
The study presented in the reports from 2017 and 2019 contained the apparently identical data, with a spreadsheet of the same 50 books. Both reports made the following statement, “In the fifty Dr. Seuss children’s books, 2,240 human characters are identified. Of the 2,240 characters, there are forty-five characters of color representing 2% of the total number of human characters.”
This study uses several methods to achieve this high number of human characters, along with this low percentage of characters of color.
For instance:
- The study states that there are 44 human characters in “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back,” when there are two human characters. Similarly, “There’s A Wocket in My Pocket” is listed as having 20 human characters when there is only one. The report said, “Frequency counts were used to understand the extent to which human characters of color were numerically represented across Seuss’s collection.”
- Many characters in the study were defaulted to white, even though their race is ambiguous. “The Shape of Me and Other Stuff” features all of the characters in silhouette. “My Many Colored Days” features a boy who changes to various colors depending on his mood.
- Older versions of books were used, when updated versions were available. The 2003 edition of “Because A Little Bug Went Ka-Choo” features more than 50 people of color. The study lists 141 human characters and lists only two characters as people of color, based on an older version.
These are just a sample of the methods that were used, The implications of the reports carry a much stronger impact than the shortcomings of the study.
Even Horton
The 2019 report “The Cat is Out of the Bag” also criticizes some of Dr. Seuss’s non-human characters, including those that teach acceptance, including “Horton Hears a Who!” and “The Sneetches and Other Stories.”
About Horton, an elephant who protects the people of Whoville who live on a speck, the report said, “Regardless of the intention of the book, the impact is that it reinforces themes of White supremacy, ‘Orientalism,’ and White saviorism.”
The one in the ‘Hat’
The harshest attack comes against the “Cat in the Hat,” which the report accuses of promoting anti-blackness.
Philip Nel, former employee of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, is one of the sources cited in the 2019 report. He said, “His bright red floppy tie recalls the polka-dotted ties of blackfaced Fred Astaire in ‘Swing Time’ (1936) and blackfaced Mickey Rooney in ‘Babes in Arms’ (1939). His red and white hat brings to mind Rooney’s hat in the same film.”
In his book, “Was the Cat in the Hat Black?,” Nel wrote, “People don’t see the blackface ancestry of the Cat for the same reason that they don’t see the blackface ancestry of Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, or the Scarecrow [in “The Wizard of Oz”].”
The 2019 report specifically targets eight books of “Orientalism,” five of which were on the list of books that were recently discontinued.
The report also targets three additional titles: “Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?,” “Because a Little Bug Went Ka-Choo,” and “Oh, the Place You’ll Go!” All three of these books contain similar imagery that is similar to that of the discontinued books.
Just last week retired basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, wrote a piece about addressing racial stereotypes of Asians, and he mentioned Dr. Seuss’ books and the work of creator Dav Pilkey of Scholastic.
Scholastic’s moves
On March 22, Scholastic halted the 2010 book “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk,” a spinoff of the Captain Underpants series. The book features time-traveling cavemen who learn Kung Fu and principles found in Chinese philosophy.
“The book was intended to showcase diversity, equality, and non-violent conflict resolution,” creator Pilkey said. “This week it was brought to my attention that this book also contains harmful racial stereotypes and passively racist imagery.”
In addition he said, “My publisher, Scholastic Inc., has stepped forward to share my responsibility, and together we are ceasing all further publication of ‘The Adventures of Ook’ and ‘Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future’ and are actively working to remove existing copies from retail and library shelves.”
Wrote Abdul-Jabbar in his piece: “While Pilkey’s apology seems truly sincere, his book has been in circulation for 11 years, while Dr. Seuss’ books have been around since 1937. That’s a lot of generations growing up learning at a young age that demeaning Asian Americans is OK in our popular culture — and therefore OK in society and politics.”
Reese said in a statement on March 26 that “we can all be glad and encouraged by Pilkey and Scholastic’s decision. It is important to know, however, that Scholastic continues to publish many books with stereotypical and racist images.”
More big titles?
How does Reese define racism? On her website, she explains how phrases such as “bury the hatchet,” “hold down the fort” and “low man on the totem pole” will cause the AICL to target certain books.
Reese has targeted books that may be on the short list of the next titles to be discontinued, from series including “The Berenstain Bears,” “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Where’s Waldo?” and others.
The ACIL provides critical analysis of Indigenous peoples in children's and young adult books. Its website contains lists such as “Books that Contain Racist Classics” and “Problematic Phrases.” Reese also publicly attempts to discredit authors and illustrators who depict Native Americans in literature.
Although her methods seem to be mostly transparent, the Conscious Kid Library operates in secrecy. The AICL is listed as a partner on The Conscious Kid Library’s website.
Even SpongeBob
Last week it was announced that a would-be upcoming episode from “SpongeBob Square Pants” will not be airing because of sensitivity issues – this one related to the coronavirus.
The episode is titled “The Kwarantined Crab.” A spokesperson for Nickelodeon said, "The 'Kwarantined Crab' centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic."
