Conscious Kid Library acts in partnership with Google, Nickelodeon, YouTube Kids and various other organizations.

This organization is protected by the First Amendment’s free speech language, but some suggest its actions may constitute a threat to liberty to artists and publishers and to the public’s right to educate themselves.

Conscious Kid Library continues to be regarded as a reliable source of information, but its actions could leave publishers of children’s books vulnerable.

The announcement by Dr. Seuss Enterprises stunned many and roused up politicians and pundits who wanted to connect it to the “cancel culture” lightning rod. But this move by Dr. Seuss’ board has little to do with politics as practiced around Washington. This is the result of efforts by groups such as the Conscious Kid Library.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing” of the following titles:

“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” (1937), “McElligot’s Pool” (1947),” If I Ran the Zoo” (1950), “Scrambled Eggs Super!” (1953), “On Beyond Zebra!” (1955) and “The Cat’s Quizzer” (1976).