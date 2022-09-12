The video wars of reversion

The city of Martinsville and county of Henry's debate on reversion has spilled over into social media in the form of videos taking aim at each other.

Before Martinsville's decision to begin the process of reverting from a city to a town within Henry County, both governments managed without public information officers.

If there was any doubt as to what these two relatively new employees might be required to do, one only has to look up "The City of Martinsville" or "Henry County, Virginia" on Facebook.

On Aug. 18, the city of Martinsville posted a video that lasted 2 minutes and 21 seconds pointing out that in the most recent budget, the city realized a $3 million deficit that was mitigated thanks to COVID relief funding.

Coincidentally, a study by consultants hired by city council determined the exact same amount, $3 million, could be realized by Martinsville as a town instead of the city.

"One goal was to provide a brief summary explaining why a majority of our city council members feel that reversion is the best option for residents, which is keeping the tax burden on citizens low as possible without taking funding away from current services," Martinsville's Public Information Officer Kendall Davis wrote the Bulletin by email. "The other goal; to promote open and respectable dialogue about reversion in both the city and county. To be clear, the intent of our videos or anything we post about reversion is to give citizen's as much accurate information as possible so they can make their opinions based on facts."

The video states that taxes will be reduced for Martinsville residents because reversion would result in savings and efficiency.

And while the residents in the proposed new town of Martinsville are enjoying a "reduced tax and financial burden," the tax base of Henry County would grow and most of all, reversion encourages the town and county to move "forward as one community."

"With everything we post regarding reversion, we hope to promote an open dialogue with our residents," Davis wrote. "The success of a post isn't based on how many people comment, whether they are for or against reversion, instead I view a post with genuine questions from our residents as a success."

Davis said he was disappointed that there had not been many comments to his reversion video, but he recently had noticed a shift in the responses he was seeing, and it appeared that residents were becoming more engaged and asking questions.

It also resulted in Davis' counterpart in Henry County, Brandon Martin, posting what was explained at the front of the video as the first of a three-part series "meant to educate the public on reversion."

Martin's first video was posted on Aug. 24, six days after Davis' video, and was 7 minutes and 41 seconds long.

Martin appears on camera as the host and starts by explaining that the Founding Fathers said there would be "no taxation without representation," but Martinsville's proposal to revert to a town begged two questions: What is going to happen with taxes, and how will Martinsville be represented?

"The purpose of the videos by the county is to provide a more complete picture of what reversion could mean for citizens," Martin told the Bulletin. "There are some issues that haven't received as much attention in the public square as they should, and we know a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite for democracy. All we can do is put the information out there. It is up to the residents what they would like to do with that information."

Martin explains in the video that city residents now pay taxes to the city, state and federal governments. Although the city says it would reduce taxes by the same amount the County would charge the new town residents, there is no guarantee the county wouldn't raise taxes.

Then there is the issue of representation. Martin says in the county's video that 47% of the population in Martinsville is white and 46% is Black. In Henry County the ratio is 74% white and 22% Black. After reversion, Henry County would be 68% white and 27% Black, effectively diluting the Black vote in Martinsville.

Martin notes that while City Attorney Eric Monday has said Martinsville would likely be given a seat on the Henry County Board of Supervisors, it is not guaranteed. In reality, Martinsville could be split among the existing six districts in the County.

Although residents would still have full control of a town council, redistricting could draw lines so as to leave town residents with no direct representation at all on the Board of Supervisors.

"So far I've received a lot of positive remarks about the videos," Martin said. "Some people appreciated the amount of research that went into the videos, others commented on how enlightening the content was when the complex government jargon was broken down into language they could understand."

Without a responding video from the City, on Sept. 7, Martin posted the county's second video of its three-part series that was 8 minutes and 46 seconds long.

With gloves off this time, Martin explains that schools are expensive and the city has accused its school system of being uncooperative in the process. Martin then uses video of Davis appearing as a reporter for WDBJ7, his former employer, interviewing Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley, who said he wasn't invited to any of the reversion talks.

"I find the Henry County series: 'What Martinsville does not want you to know about reversion,' to be misleading and in poor taste," said Davis. "The title of the series is an inaccurate statement. There is nothing about reversion that we do not want our citizens to know or ask about. Should this type of opinion-based content come from a public information officer or elected official?"

But Martin used clips of Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk of Court Ashby Pritchett, who are both elected officials in Martinsville. Martin also used a clip of Monday in Richmond appealing to the legislators that a referendum on reversion was unnecessary, noting that Lawson and Council Member Chad Martin were overwhelmingly re-elected despite their support of reversion.

"Our second video primarily focused on how schools will be affected by reversion and how the Martinsville school system was felt left out of the discussion," said Martin. "I used the report from WDBJ7 because of the content of the reporting, not who was reporting it. While the report provides valuable insight, it is only a small segment of a much longer video. I'd urge the public and members of the media to not lose sight of the forest for the trees."

"I'm not bothered by the County using an old clip from my previous job," Davis said. "I was reporting on information that's since been proven to be false by the Henry County Public Schools Superintendent's testimony to the COLG (Commission on Local Government). However, I am extremely bothered and disappointed that the County Office of Public Information is attempting to further narratives that both sides know are not true."

"Why is the city trying so hard not to talk about schools?" Martin asks in the video. Then he explains that a high school in Henry County costs about $7 million a year to operate and to bring Martinsville High School into the equation would mean that much additional cost to the district.

Martin said while Magna Vista could support 1,309 students there are currently 1,078 enrolled there. At Bassett, there are 1,084 students enrolled in a building that can support 1,420. At capacity, this leaves Magna Vista with the ability to support 231 more students and 336 at Bassett.

Lacking the actual enrollment at Martinsville High School, Martin estimates by using the total enrollment of the Martinsville school system (1,806) and dividing it by 13 (the number of grades including kindergarten), and then multiplying by four (the number of grades at Martinsville High School), Martin estimates there are 556 students at the high school in Martinsville, and Bassett and Magna have a combined ability to absorb 567.

"The Henry County School Board will make the decision on closing Martinsville High School," Martin said in the video, pointing out that if Martinsville is absorbed by the existing districts at reversion, then the residents of the town would have no direct say in what occurs.

Said Davis: "Henry County's video series is simply their latest effort since walking away from a negotiated reversion agreement, to create controversy and confusion among Martinsville residents instead of dialogue based on facts."