The virus, the mask and looking out for each other

My family and I just got back from a 10-day trip to Austin, Texas, to see our oldest daughter. Last week, while we were there, Austin slipped down to Stage 4 in their COVID0-19 alerts. That was not too encouraging, as it meant those who were unvaccinated must wear masks in public and not gather in large groups. And even those who had been fully vaccinated were encouraged to wear a mask in public.

Like you, I am tired of all the misinformation we seem to be getting about what to do with the delta and other variants that are going around. On the one hand, the medical profession says it might be a good idea to wear a mask even if vaccinated and then says you don’t have to.

This latest rising toll of disease and death has been called the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” and yet breakthrough cases are accounting for more hospitalizations and deaths than I think even the professionals expected.

Then there is the Christian outlook that has just about as much confusion associated with it. I know, as I learned of that news, I wore my mask in public, and there were times I was downright uncomfortable.