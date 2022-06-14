The Wellness Bar opens in uptown

The Wellness Bar, a new uptown Martinsville business owned by Mandi and Travis Hundley, will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on June 18.

Mandi Hundley has been living in Martinsville for 13 years, has been in healthcare for 18 years, and has been working, and will continue working, as a nurse practitioner at the Oncology Center at Sovah Health in Martinsville for 9 years, she said. Her husband is a native of Martinsville who left and later returned. He has a business background and is helping his wife with the management side of the business while also being available for IV demonstrations if needed.

The Wellness Bar is at 20 E. Main St. in a building that was the home of a bank from the 1890s, Mandi Hundley said. The old bank vault is still in the building and will store their IV supply and mixing inventory.

The business will primarily house an IV bar, a place where clients can come to receive an IV bag full of saline mixes with other vitamins depending on the reason for their visit. The staff will be made up of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Clients can schedule appointments for a number of reasons and then Hundley said that they will mix a unique medley of vitamins in a bag of saline and then it will be directly absorbed into the bloodstream. This type of business is seen in bigger cities like New York, San Antonio, Tampa and other places scattered across the U.S.

“It’s working off the fact that most Americans are dehydrated and don’t get good nutrients from their diet,” Hundley said. “When you’re dehydrated your cells don’t have the volume that they need and it just kind of sends your whole system into a downward spiral.”

Hundley said that the cocktails they provide are intended to make up for that lack of nutrients and help alleviate symptoms that come from the deficiency like fatigue, pain, migraines, stress, dull skin, brittle hair, poor immune system and even having an upset stomach.

“What we do is sit down, talk to our clients about what their biggest concern is ... and mix up an IV that will help improve their lives,” she said. “We have a whole menu of the standard ones … but if somebody comes in and has a specific problem, then we can dig into the research.”

“My background is medicine, I've been in healthcare for 18 years always in a hospital setting … traditional nursing,” she said. “I see that there’s a lot of chronic problems and a lot of chronic complaints that people have that aren’t being adequately addressed.”

The bar will have three drip chairs, a salt cave, an oxygen bar and also offer a variety of shots to customers as well.

The IV drips customization will be handled on a case-by-case basis and take about 40 to 45 minutes to complete. To mix, they will take a sterile saline bag and inject the specified vitamins into the bag, creating a unique and specialized experience for each client.

The salt cave will feature a sandbox floor, salt rock lights on the walls for atmosphere and functionality, crystal salt rock lamps and a diffuser to put salt out in the air for customers to be able to book time to relax.

Hundley said that the room is intended to help with respiratory health through wet and dry “halotherapy," or a treatment that uses salt. Dry through the salt on the floor and from lamps and lights and then wet from the diffusion of medical grade salt into the air.

The oxygen bar, which Hundley said are popular in areas like Vegas, will allow customers to come and be hooked up to the machine to experience aromatherapy by breathing in oxygen with the option to add different essential oils that she said have different uses.

Mandi Hundley said that every new client will sit down and go through a screening to make sure that it is safe for them to use The Wellness Bar’s services.

The Hundleys both agreed that they want their services to be available to everyone, which is reflected in the fact that their services can be geared towards multiple different demographics and their prices have a wide range, making sure that no one is left out.

The bar will have steady hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the day and Hundley said that they also plan to have evening hours on Tuesday and Thursday, but appointments will be required.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or come out to the grand opening.

