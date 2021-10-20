There is much going on in Henry County

In addition to the coat drive, Buchanan has also held an annual drive for children's tennis shoes for the past 21 years.

"The 21st annual Shoes for the Soul, an outreach program to assist children in need of shoes, will take place next month," Buchanan said.

New jail update

Lt. Col. Steve Eanes said the new jail construction was going well and on schedule.

"It's going to be a nice 400-bed facility," said Eanes. "We are responsible for 300 to 325 inmates today, and before the new jail, we have had to pay $800,000 to $1.2 million a year to have [some of our inmates] housed elsewhere."

The new jail is expected to open in March, but the impending reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town might foul up the problem of overcrowding in jails for Henry County.

"When we started the jail process in 2015 and 2016 we asked the city to join us and the city said they didn't need it and didn't want to participate," said Eanes. "We needed a 400- to 554-bed facility, and we chose the low end. We anticipate moving in with 325 inmates and 75 open beds, and we were going to sell those beds to generate revenue.