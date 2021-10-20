There is much going on in Henry County

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan was at the Horsepasture Ruritan Club building early Tuesday afternoon arranging tables and setting up a display with flyers and informational items pertinent to her constituents. It's something she's been doing for over 25 years.
"We used to do this three times a year," said Buchanan. "Now we do it every October and again in April."
Invited guest Lt. Col. Steve Eanes with the Henry County Sheriff's Department was next to arrive, followed shortly by VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes and Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.
By the end of the meeting, seven citizens had attended the event.
"The purpose of these meetings are to bring information regarding local government to the citizens of the Horsepasture District," Buchanan said to the group. "As I always say, we are not miracle workers. We just work hard to make sound decisions in the best interest of the citizens we represent."
Buchanan said there was a lot going on in Henry County, from reversion to a new jail, water and road projects, new industries and an expansion at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer.
"The first annual Henry County fair went great," Buchanan said. "We had about 8,000 attendees and no major issues."
A dog park at the Henry County Recreation Center is almost finished, and a new water line is going to be installed along Preston Road that will extend water from Pleasant Grove to Marigold Road.
"Developers have started renovation activities at the former Fieldale ... School and plan to build apartments," said Buchanan. "We feel that this will be a welcomed change."
Flood damage has been repaired along the riverbank at the Fieldale walking trail and FEMA paid for the cost, members of the Fieldale Heritage Committee continue to facilitate upgrades to the Fieldale Recreation Center, and a $420,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission has been received for architectural engineering design work for the interior of the center, she said.
"Henry County and West Piedmont received $400,000 for the COVID-19 response project," Buchanan said. "The have partnered with Southern Area Agency on Aging to provide food boxes in Henry County and some surrounding localities as well."
The airport at Spencer has experienced a 13% growth in traffic compared to 2019, and plans to extend the runway to 6,000 feet are on track to be finished in 2024-25, with a probability of a new terminal the following year, she said.
Coats and shoes
Buchanan started a coat drive for children in need 26 years ago, and this year's charitable drive is already underway.
"If you, an organization or church would like to donate new or gently used coats to children in need, please let me know," Buchanan said. "If they are used and need cleaning, we partner with One Hour Martinizing and you can drop them off there or at Hollywood Cinema."
In addition to the coat drive, Buchanan has also held an annual drive for children's tennis shoes for the past 21 years.
"The 21st annual Shoes for the Soul, an outreach program to assist children in need of shoes, will take place next month," Buchanan said.
New jail update
Lt. Col. Steve Eanes said the new jail construction was going well and on schedule.
"It's going to be a nice 400-bed facility," said Eanes. "We are responsible for 300 to 325 inmates today, and before the new jail, we have had to pay $800,000 to $1.2 million a year to have [some of our inmates] housed elsewhere."
The new jail is expected to open in March, but the impending reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town might foul up the problem of overcrowding in jails for Henry County.
"When we started the jail process in 2015 and 2016 we asked the city to join us and the city said they didn't need it and didn't want to participate," said Eanes. "We needed a 400- to 554-bed facility, and we chose the low end. We anticipate moving in with 325 inmates and 75 open beds, and we were going to sell those beds to generate revenue.
"On the day reversion is implemented the city inmates will become Henry County inmates, and the city has about 160 inmates, so add 325 plus 160 on the day reversion starts and our brand-new facility will be overcrowded."
Lover's Leap project
VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes said the widening and expansion of Va. 58 near Lover's Leap in Patrick County is a $300 million project that will require the removal of 10 million cubic feet of rock and soil and will result in a new four-lane road over 7.4 miles of terrain that varies in elevation from 1,300 to 3,000 feet.
"We haven't seen that scope of work in this area, ever," said Hughes. "It's due to be finished in 2026."
Hughes said a new bridge over Reed Creek in Henry County will be replaced next year, and "pedestrian improvement" work has been scheduled along Virginia Avenue.
"The project was intended to add about 10,000 feet of sidewalk along [U.S.] 220 and put in pedestrian signals, but the bid came back too high twice, so we decided to do it ourselves starting in November," she said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.