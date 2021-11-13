There will be snow at this year's Christmas parade, guaranteed

Those costs include insurance required by the city to hold an event, security, portable toilets and other incidental expenses — including faux snow.

To make the theme “Let It Snow” a promise, “we’ve even got three snow machines we’ve been testing all week so you’ll be able to get the effect,” Roark said.

And all of the local high school marching bands will be participating as well as the Martinsville Sheriff’s Department’s contingent of motorcycles, Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance, the Autos by Nelson Racing Team, Gunter Automotive, the Spencer-Penn Centre, PVT Boat and Camper Storage, Laurel Park Tire, Davenport Energy and lots of fire trucks and rescue vehicles.

“We pay the cost of transportation for the bands to come and perform in the parade,” said Roark.

The Christmas parade in Martinsville had been held for 65 years before Roark took it over in 2016, making this year’s event the 71st.

“It’s not been easy, but it’s been a challenge and I love a challenge,” Roark said. “This is a community thing and the only live event in uptown Martinsville in about 2 years. We are just hoping to get everything back to normal as we can.”

The parade route will take its normal path through town, starting with the line-up on Cleveland Avenue assembling at 2 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. the parade will travel across East Church Street, on to Lester Street, left at West Main Street and all the way down to Moss Street at the farmers market site. The parade will turn left at Moss and left again onto East Church Street and end where it started at Cleveland Avenue.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.