There will be snow at this year's Christmas parade, guaranteed

Uptown Martinsville is decorated for Christmas, and the defining event for ushering in the holiday season is set for Saturday.
With the theme “Let It Snow” and grand marshal 9-year-old hit-and-run survivor Jaxon Gage Harris, The Ameristaff—Martinsville and Henry County Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday uptown.
Last year the parade was abbreviated due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the area and a lack of participants as people dared not venture out during the pandemic, so this year’s event will be as much about reviving the community spirit as it will be celebrating the upcoming holidays, said organizer Charles Roark.
“The parade is like a mirror of the community,” said Roark. “You can see how we’re doing. Last year we were striving to overcome COVID, and this is an interim year when we’re trying to come back.”
Jaxon is the Axton Elementary School third-grader who was thrown 122 feet after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting off a school bus in September.
He incurred life-threatening injuries including a bleed on the brain stem, multiple head lacerations and a right femur that was broken in three places.
His family said a neck injury had healed, and he got to take his neck brace off on Oct. 28, a parade release stated.
Even though he still has lingering concussion symptoms, Jaxon has not let the experience dampen his spirits, and he is very excited to be this year’s Christmas parade grand marshal, the release stated.
Roark credited Henry County Board of Supervisor Debra Buchanan with the idea of honoring Jaxon at this year’s parade.
“Debra came up with it,” said Roark. “We wanted someone that had a positive story, and he’s doing so well.”
Roark said in addition to being the parade grand marshal, Harris and his invited friends will be treated to a free day at Hollywood Cinema.
Christmas parades of the past in Martinsville have exceeded 100 entries. So far this year about 50 are already committed, and Roark said he expected to have between 70 and 80 by parade day.
“We want as many entries as we can get,” Roark said. “We will be taking registrations by phone from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday right up to the day before the parade.”
The phones will be answered at 276-656-3900. The fee for commercial floats is $50, and the fee for entries by non-profits organizations, religious entities and civic groups is $25.
“The cost goes to pay the expenses,” Roark said. “I expect it to cost more than we’ll take in.”
Those costs include insurance required by the city to hold an event, security, portable toilets and other incidental expenses — including faux snow.
To make the theme “Let It Snow” a promise, “we’ve even got three snow machines we’ve been testing all week so you’ll be able to get the effect,” Roark said.
And all of the local high school marching bands will be participating as well as the Martinsville Sheriff’s Department’s contingent of motorcycles, Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance, the Autos by Nelson Racing Team, Gunter Automotive, the Spencer-Penn Centre, PVT Boat and Camper Storage, Laurel Park Tire, Davenport Energy and lots of fire trucks and rescue vehicles.
“We pay the cost of transportation for the bands to come and perform in the parade,” said Roark.
The Christmas parade in Martinsville had been held for 65 years before Roark took it over in 2016, making this year’s event the 71st.
“It’s not been easy, but it’s been a challenge and I love a challenge,” Roark said. “This is a community thing and the only live event in uptown Martinsville in about 2 years. We are just hoping to get everything back to normal as we can.”
The parade route will take its normal path through town, starting with the line-up on Cleveland Avenue assembling at 2 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. the parade will travel across East Church Street, on to Lester Street, left at West Main Street and all the way down to Moss Street at the farmers market site. The parade will turn left at Moss and left again onto East Church Street and end where it started at Cleveland Avenue.
