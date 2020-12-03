There's nothing trashy about this gift

A Martinsville refuse worker made a little boy’s day with an early Christmas present – a toy garbage truck.

B.J. Davis, an 18-year city employee, picks up the trash at the little boy’s house every other week.

“He makes sure he’s up there before the truck,” Davis said. “I decided I was going to get him something for Christmas."

On Tuesday, on behalf of the entire refuse department, B.J. Davis gave the 2-year-old boy, named Brooks, a plastic toy trash truck hauling a load – of lollipops. The truck has a little "M," like the city logo, made by the sign department, Wayne Davis said.

The boy’s mother walked her son to meet Davis, who knelt down to present the gift, along with a rose and candy.

“He can talk really good,” B.J. Davis said. “He told me thank you. … He was happy. He played with it a little bit. I sat down beside him, and he played. He made my day.”

Brooks’ mother said afterward that she was “blown away by their generosity.”

She said her little boy asks every day if the garbage truck is going to come by. “They always wave and honk, and Brooks gives a shy little ‘thank you’ and wave goodbye,” she said.

