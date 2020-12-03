There's nothing trashy about this gift

A Martinsville refuse worker made a little boy’s day with an early Christmas present – a toy garbage truck.
B.J. Davis, an 18-year city employee, picks up the trash at the little boy’s house every other week.
“He makes sure he’s up there before the truck,” Davis said. “I decided I was going to get him something for Christmas."
On Tuesday, on behalf of the entire refuse department, B.J. Davis gave the 2-year-old boy, named Brooks, a plastic toy trash truck hauling a load – of lollipops. The truck has a little "M," like the city logo, made by the sign department, Wayne Davis said.
The boy’s mother walked her son to meet Davis, who knelt down to present the gift, along with a rose and candy.
“He can talk really good,” B.J. Davis said. “He told me thank you. … He was happy. He played with it a little bit. I sat down beside him, and he played. He made my day.”
Brooks’ mother said afterward that she was “blown away by their generosity.”
She said her little boy asks every day if the garbage truck is going to come by. “They always wave and honk, and Brooks gives a shy little ‘thank you’ and wave goodbye,” she said.
The day B.J. Davis gave the gift was the coldest day of the year so far, when daytime temperatures were in the low 40s but seemed far worse because of the piercing winds.
“It was very cold. We work in the snow and all that stuff,” Davis said. “You just got to do it.”
He said he can handle the weather extremes because he’s prepared.
“I’m good. I dress for it: thermals and a face mask and all that stuff,” he said.
“This is one of the hardest jobs at the city – the hardest job, I would think,” said Wayne Davis, who “actually started on the back of a garbage truck 33 years ago.”
“We’ve got a hard job, very hard,” B.J. Davis said.
That includes doubling or tripling up on routes on days before holidays. Normally the men work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but on Wednesday they worked hard for 11 hours, until past dark to handle the Thursday and Friday routes of Thanksgiving week, Wayne Davis said.
“They’re in all kinds of weather – the heat, the snow, the rain, but B.J.’s been with me for 18 years. He started through Ameristaff, and the city realized what a great worker he was. If I had to model him I think he’d probably be an ideal employee, all the way around a good guy.
“I really appreciate my guys, really do thank them for the hard work they put in,” he said.
But it’s residents like little Brooks who make the job fun.
“I just wanted to make the little kid’s day,” B.J. Davis said. “Everybody needs happiness.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
