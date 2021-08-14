'They didn't think I would live'

They told her she wouldn't live. They put her in the intensive-care unit and stuck tubes down her throat. They used machines to breathe for her. They gave her dialysis. There were strokes. They treated her around the clock day after day, and even now, eight months to the day after she tested positive, she continues to fight the effects of COVID-19.
And she knows exactly how to tell her story in frightening and sobering detail.
Because she's a nurse.
Pam Wilson Hudson endured a remarkable journey into the throes of this disease that has infected millions across the country, hundreds of thousands in Virginia and claimed more than 200 lives right here in her hometown area of Martinsville and Henry County.
Even as she remains in recovery after tests and treatment and rehab and more rehab, she tells a remarkable story that can be instructive to everyone facing the perils of this pandemic. Because of her life's work, her words carry power and poignancy and tender caution.
Hudson, 60, has been a registered nurse for 35 years, employed at the Ravenel Oncology Center at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Who would be better positioned to understand how the near-death experience that became her life.
***
Pam Hudson said her journey with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus began on a family trip in December 2020, in the days before vaccines, when the virus was on its greatest rampage through holiday gatherings and other community events.
"We had traveled to Williamsburg for a long weekend when I got COVID," she said. "And we were so careful. One of us would get out of the vehicle if we wanted to go somewhere and just look in the door to see how crowded it was.
"We didn't go out to eat, and we wore our masks when we had to go out."
But back at a condominium where they were staying, everyone was among family. The masks came off, and everyone relaxed.
And the virus did what it does, grabbing one victim and looking for more and more.
"We didn't wear masks because everybody seemed okay, but we brought it [the virus] with us and didn't know," Hudson said. "Six out of nine of us got COVID, including my husband and youngest daughter, who was 14 at the time."
She recalls that one family member on the trip had not been tested for COVID-19 and thought he or she may have had a sinus infection.
"I went to the hospital, and I was tested positive on Dec. 15, and I had mild symptoms for a couple of days, and then it progressed to where I was getting short of breath, and it became more difficult to breathe," Hudson said. "It ended up going into pneumonia. I was keeping in touch with the doctor, and they were texting and telling me what to do.
"I finally got so weak that I couldn't do anything, and they said [for her to] go to the hospital."
***
Hudson said she spent three days in the COVID-19 unit at Sovah-Martinsville until she was airlifted to the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Dec. 29.
"They didn't think I would live," Hudson said. "When they lifted me out [of the helicopter], I had gotten so bad they had to sedate me."
Doctors placed her on dialysis, even though she had no kidney issues.
"The process helps to clean the poison out of your blood and replenish it," she said. "I've got scars from a PICC line and an arterial line that they had to put in to do the dialysis."
What she couldn't have known was that her battle with the virus only was beginning.
"I stayed on the ventilator for 24 days total," she said. "I was on it 21 days the first time, and then they extubated me [removed the endotracheal tube], and a couple of days later they gave me a swallowing test, and I aspirated.
"And then I coded. They did CPR and put me back on the ventilator."
Hudson also had mini-strokes while the virus ravaged her body, and she said she still suffers from cognitive delays because of them.
"COVID causes clotting, and I had blood clots in my legs, and then I got the mini-strokes because of the clotting," she said. "Sometimes when I speak I can think of what I want to say, but I can't get it out."
***
Despite the odds, Hudson made slow improvements. After 74 days in the hospital and in-patient therapy, she was declared a COVID-19 survivor.
In February she went to another rehab center for therapy, and finally on March 6 she went home.
But even though she was discharged from the hospital, she was confined to a wheelchair. Doctors didn't know if she ever would walk again.
"When I got to therapy, I could hardly lift my feet an inch off the bed," Hudson said. "It was a very intense therapy. Every day I worked for three to three and a half hours.
"I told them when I got there [that] my goal was to be able to walk when I left, and I met my goal. I pushed myself everyday."
Even back at home, in her own bed, she continued to struggle. She remains unable to work.
"I'm still having problems with my legs - I use a cane at home, but I use a walker when I'm out because I've got neuropathy in my feet, and I've got what they call critical care myopathy, where I didn't move for so many days," Hudson said. "They couldn't hardly turn me because my blood pressure would bottom out."
Because she has survived the virus, she has had to learn how to feed herself again, and she's still learning to walk again. But with each goal met, she pushes herself toward complete recovery.
"Of course I have not gone back to work, but I hope I can go back - it will depend on how I keep recovering," Hudson said.
***
Hudson has three daughters, one of them is a teacher in Henry County Public Schools. She knows how few people in the county have been vaccinated, how some are arguing about whether they should have to wear masks in schools.
She knows the virulent nature of the virus and sees how the delta variant is affecting its latest surge.
Given her life-threatening experience, her profession, and her daughter's career, Hudson has some opinions about how people should be responding to the pandemic. She voices them with a degree of authority.
"I know everybody is fighting the wearing of masks, but the numbers are back up, and they don't need to be fighting this. They need to do what we did last year," Hudson said.
"Several hospitals are full. We went to UNC-Chapel Hill Monday for a follow-up visit, and my doctor told me that they had no beds, and every COVID patient in the hospital had not been vaccinated."
And what about wearing masks in school?
"I think everyone should wear masks in schools and space out enough," she said. "They've got to take these precautions because this delta variant affects children also."
She said the 1-year-old grandson of a friend has COVID-19. "It's hitting children more and younger adults more than at first, and at first it seemed to affect mostly older people," she said.
Hudson was not vaccinated when she contracted COVID-19 because vaccines weren't available then. She got her first shot, of Pfizer, on Monday.
She said she didn't feel side effects from the shot, but she still has side effects from the virus.
"I stay tired from COVID," Hudson said. "That's part of what I'm going through now other than the cognitive and my legs. I stay fatigued a lot.
"I get up in the morning, and I've got energy, but if I do much it just zaps me."
***
For anyone doubting the potential deadly consequences of the COVID-19 virus and what it can do, Hudson has these words:
"Take it seriously. It's no joke. Take it seriously and go by the CDC guidelines, because it's new and nobody knows. This is totally new from anything that we've ever had, and it's taking lives. I've lost several friends to COVID.
"People say, 'Oh, it's nothing,' but it is, and it doesn't care about your social status or race, and once you get it, it's awful. It's the worst thing in my whole life that I've had to go through."
If you don't want to get caught up in the nuance of what works and what doesn't, Hudson says simply to "get vaccinated and wear your mask." Then debate all you want.
"It attacks every system you have," Hudson said. "I had to get blood transfusions. I got convalescent plasma - it affected everything."
***
She said the medical expertise helped her survive and to deal with her ongoing recovery. And she has begun to testify about that journey.
There was her "wonderful team of doctors at UNC-Chapel Hill, and I had prayers from the community. They held fundraisers for me because I'm out of work. I can't work, but God has taken care of everything. He's the only reason I'm sitting here now, and I believe that with everything within me."
The Elks Lodge and Checkered Pig Restaurant had fundraisers. People donated money.
"I was so blessed with all of that. They actually did a home drive-by when I got back home," she said.
She said she has spoken at a couple of churches. "I was on prayer chains from everywhere and people I didn't even know because my daughters were sharing it as I was going through all this."
As an oncology nurse, Hudson knows first-hand the importance the power of the mind can have in overcoming even overwhelming odds, and she said the support of others gave her what she needed.
"All of that helps the emotions because you're so down in the dumps you can't do anything," Hudson said. "When I first came home I would try to walk and stumble and fall.
"I'm not in a wheelchair. I was in one, but I've graduated from that and it's going slowly.
"But it's going."
