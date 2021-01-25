Thousands in West Piedmont Health District sign up to be vaccinated

VDH officials reminded those who had registered – and those who wanted to register – to remain patient.

As of Monday VDH reports that some 458,472 residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine and that 64,381 are fully vaccinated, both up about 10% from Sunday. The daily average has increased slightly, to 21,823.

In the West Piedmont Health District, VDH reports that 5,246 residents have received at least one dose under Phase 1a, which is for health care workers and residents of senior-care facilities, primarily. That’s up by slightly more than 10% as well.

There are 433 who now have been fully vaccinated (an increase of 18 from Sunday).

Cases trending down

About 4,800 of those vaccinated are residents of Henry and Franklin counties.

There now have been more than 9,000 cases of COVID-19 in the district since the pandemic began, with 56 new cases reported Monday morning. There was one new hospitalization (in Patrick County) and no new deaths.

That helped lower the 7-day average to 69. It had been as high as 122 earlier this month. The 14-day average per 100,000 population is down to 850.3 after having been nearly 1200.