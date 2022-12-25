Thousands served free Christmas dinner

With thousands of meals prepared in its kitchen and many more in the process of being delivered, the First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue still held church on Christmas Day.

"Many years ago this happened on a Sunday and just hearing the hymns and carols upstairs, it makes your heart happy," said Scott Norman.

"Richard's Christmas Dinner" is an annual event that is closing in on 40 years of offering a hot meal on Christmas Day to anyone who comes to the church or requests delivery and Norman has been the "appointed man in charge" for most of those years.

"This is an amazing day of love," Norman said. "Everybody has helped each other and taken care of each other."

Norman said by 11 a.m. more than 1,000 meals were "out the door" and over 900 deliveries were ready to go.

"I don't know how many takeouts we've had and we've had several people come to dine with us," said Norman. "It's just an amazing group of people. The people come and they get addicted and they come back the next year. I see the same faces year after year."

Norman turned around and looked at the the workers before him.

"From soup to nuts we'll have 125 people involved, whether they are cooking or moving things around," Norman said. "We have folks that set everything up, cooks that cook the meat and slice the meat and then we have a full kitchen staff today to run the kitchen and keep the food lines moving. It takes all of these people to put the meals together."

The history of "Richard's Christmas Dinner" began with an uptown restaurant where Hugo's is now in the Jefferson Plaza. Unemployment was high and the manufacturing base for the area was falling apart, so owners Stuart Axelrod and Wayne Odachowski decided to offer a free Christmas meal to anyone that needed one. More than 300 meals were served that first year.

Norman tells the story of the time when the restaurant closed and Axelrod put an apron around his neck and named him "the man in charge."

Richard Sarver, a local caterer, had become involved during the event's early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to eventually call the annual event "Richard's Christmas Dinner."

Central to the theme of Norman's efforts was Sarver's commitment to feed the hungry and befriend the lonely, at least on Christmas Day. Since 2009, the Grace Network has served as the event's sponsor, providing for contributions to be tax deductible.

On Sunday morning volunteers could be seen bringing cooked food from the kitchen to the serving line. Other volunteers would then serve turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing or dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread and desert. Still more volunteers on the receiving side would box the meals and make them ready for delivery while the delivery volunteers would fill vehicles and head out to the addresses they had been given.

Serving began at 10 a.m. and would continue until 2 p.m. on Christmas Day with members of the congregation joining after church.

Said Norman: "We get to hear the singing upstairs and then they are going to come down and play with us after church and help us do some deliveries, so I've got a whole new group of people that have never had this experience, even though it's in their church."

Anyone wishing to donate to next year's dinner is asked to contact Grace Network at 276-638-8500.