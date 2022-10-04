Three candidates attend forum in Axton

A candidates forum that included three candidates and 14 attendees was held at a church in Axton Monday night.

Rev. Tyler Millner, pastor of the Morning Star Holy Church, had said while promoting the event that his "Tuesday forum and candidates night," held on a Monday, was a platform provided for all candidates to attend.

Along with Ridgeway District school board candidates Champ Hardie and Sidney McClure, Taysha DeVaughan, who is running against Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) for Congress in the 9th District, participated.

"I'm a community organizer, and I believe the Black and brown communities are targets for pollution," DeVaughan said. "We need to lean more into healthcare. I've done these things at the local, state and federal level and I want to do it in a bigger way and on a bigger platform. We need to have a change, and we need to be loud about what we deserve."

Millner was not present at the forum, and Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard said he had been asked by Millner to "facilitate."

"The opponent was invited to attend," Dillard said of Griffith when introducing DeVaughan, but Jackson Krug with Griffith's campaign had a different impression.

"It was sort of an open invitation," Krug said. "We didn't officially receive an invitation to attend the event, and Congressman Griffith was in Grayson County Monday night."

"Our current representative voted against coal miner's healthcare, food costs, capping prescription and women against domestic violence," DeVaughan said. "His main goal is to be in Washington and vote against regulations."

DeVaughan said after 10 years of Griffith, it was time to vote and "say that we matter."

"A lot of young people leave because the don't think they have a future here," said DeVaughan. "I have a unique ability to work with people from many different backgrounds."

DeVaughan is from Big Stone Gap and graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Virginia at Wise, according to her website. She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma, is a donor engagement coordinator for the Appalachian Community Fund, serves at president of the Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and is a gubernatorial appointee to the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice.

School board

Due to the death for Francis Zehr, a special election to fill his unexpired term as the Ridgeway District representative on the Henry County School Board has resulted in two candidates seeking the position.

"I am sorry that we have to be here tonight; Mr. Zehr was a friend of mine, but that's the way life is," said Hardie. "I am 69 years old, and I've never seeked this office before."

Hardie said he grew up in the 1950's near Fisher Farm Park and his family was mostly self-sufficient, needing to go to the grocery store only once a month.

"The first time I tasted store-bought milk was when I was in Ridgeway Elementary School," Hardie said. "I decided to become an agricultural teacher, and I was a teacher in Henry County schools for 40 years."

Hardie said he retired in 2016, but has been serving as a substitute teacher and was close to the concerns of parents and teachers.

"I will be a team member, but that doesn't mean I'm always going to agree with the other members," Hardie said of the school board. "I will vote the way the people in the Ridgeway District tell me to."

Sidney McClure, a graduate of Magna Vista High School, was appointed in August among four applicants to serve as interim Ridgeway District representative until the election in November.

"I work for a software company that helps train police officers," McClure said. "My number one goal - my signs say 'Dedicated to success' - but safety is number one. I will work with legislators. Let's bring it to Richmond and bring it to the floor."

McClure said he graduated from high school only 5 years ago, giving him a familiarity with the school system.

"I've lived through it," said McClure. "We're making decisions for our future leaders."

McClure added that creating alliances with Patrick & Henry Community College, the New College Institute and Old Dominion University may be a way to help alleviate the teacher shortage.

"There is active legislation talking about the pay for teachers," McClure said. "My objective is to focus on helping our legislators in Richmond to make sure we are represented as well."

Reversion

Martinsville City Council has requested to revert from a city to a town in Henry County.

Although contested by Martinsville City Public Schools, the city of Martinsville maintains that the city school system would be consolidated with the the school system in Henry County and the combined district would become the responsibility of the Henry County School Board.

"Talk about reversion," one of the members of the audience asked.

"As we see the city, I can tell you: "Henry County Public Schools cannot make any decisions because we have no data," said McClure. "If you compile all these schools, there is all this data and we do not know the true data; We don't know. All these people can say what's going to happen, but we don't know."

McClure assured everyone that no decisions have been made and no discussions have been had concerning a consolidated system, and neither will occur until the data has been made available.

"I've gone door-to-door in Ridgeway a lot and I have asked people about reversion," Hardie said. "So many different opinions. Most of the county people are against it. Eventually we may have to take over the city school system and if we do, we can do that in a successful way. We have an awesome administration and school board. The first couple of years will be rough and then it will go smoothly. The school systems will be fine in the city and the county."

"Can the city legally revert regardless of how the county feels about it?" asked another attendee.

"The city voters will have to vote," McClure said. "We now have to wait to see what the citizens [of the city] want."

Other business

Millner had provided an agenda of the forum that included Martinsville city council candidates, Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner, Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, a representative from the Henry County School Board and Dillard, the Iriswood District supervisor.

Of those listed, Dillard participated as the facilitator and the school board was represented by Iriswood District School Board Member Ben Gravely, who also spoke.