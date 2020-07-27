Three injured in single-vehicle crash in Bassett

A blue, late model four-door sports utility vehicle crashed in a wooded area off of Bassett Heights Road Extension in Bassett around midnight Sunday night.

The incident occurred about halfway between the intersections of Country Road south and Homewood Drive north.

The front-end of the vehicle, including the engine, came apart from the body as the car left the roadway. When Virginia State Police officers arrived to investigate they found the front wheels and engine in the roadway while the remainder of the vehicle was in the woods.

Henry County Public Safety was seen transporting three people to the hospital. The severity of their injuries are unknown.

State police have not replied to Martinsville Bulletin inquiries about the cause of the wreck, whether charges have been filed or the condition of those involved.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.