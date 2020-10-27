Three injured when car flips and catches fire in Collinsville

Three people were transported to Sovah-Martinsville with minor injuries after the car in which they were traveling veered off the road, flipped on its side and caught fire.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said the crash occurred on Longview Drive in Henry County at about 9:21 p.m. Monday, when a 2016 Mercedes E Class traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway, struck a retaining wall and overturned before catching fire.

Radio traffic indicated bystanders may have helped free the driver and two occupants from the car.

The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old female from Collinsville, whose name was not disclosed.

Mackenzie Carter, 19 and Kemiya Hayde, 19, were passengers in the vehicle.

All three were taken to Sovah-Martinsville with minor injuries.

Garletts said the driver was charged with reckless driving.

Henry County Public Safety, the Henry County Sheriff's Department, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene.