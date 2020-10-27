 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three injured when car flips and catches fire in Collinsville
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Three injured when car flips and catches fire in Collinsville

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three people were transported to Sovah-Martinsville with minor injuries after the car in which they were traveling veered off the road, flipped on its side and caught fire.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said the crash occurred on Longview Drive in Henry County at about 9:21 p.m. Monday, when a 2016 Mercedes E Class traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway, struck a retaining wall and overturned before catching fire. 

Radio traffic indicated bystanders may have helped free the driver and two occupants from the car.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old female from Collinsville, whose name was not disclosed.

Mackenzie Carter, 19 and Kemiya Hayde, 19, were passengers in the vehicle.

All three were taken to Sovah-Martinsville with minor injuries.  

Garletts said the driver was charged with reckless driving.

Henry County Public Safety, the Henry County Sheriff's Department, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert