Three more deaths, new outbreak from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

The holidays were wracked by deaths from COVID-19 across the region, and there was one new outbreak at a long-term care facility in the West Piedmont Health District.
There was another death of a resident of Henry County and two more from Franklin County that were reported by the Virginia Department of Health.
The deaths likely happened weeks ago because VDH waits for death certificates to confirm the cause of death.
There have been 52 victims from Henry County and 22 from Franklin County, the second in as many days.
VDH tracks all data by residence, and these now make 129 victims in the district since the pandemic began.
We don’t get much information about these victims, but we know that one was in the common 80-and-older category, and the other two were in their 70s.
That’s now 102 victims combined in those two age categories in the district.
One was male, but the other two were not gender identified. That’s 63 women, 62 men and four not reported. Sometimes those have changed later. One was Black, one was Latino – the first in several weeks – and the other was white.
The surge in cases across the district also has continued, with 197 and nine hospitalizations reported in the past 72 hours.
Henry County reported 68 of those cases and three of the hospitalizations and now has had nearly 2,500 positive tests of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Franklin County had the most new cases, with 75, and four hospitalizations. Its total of cases has soared to 2,255.
Patrick County added 28 new cases, and Martinsville had 26, with a hospitalization.
VDH’s tracker of outbreaks at long-term care facilities and schools shows a new outbreak as of Dec. 10 at Harmony Hall Assisted Living on Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
The database shows six active cases of COVID-19, and its information under deaths includes the “state-suppressed” designation of an asterisk, which typically means one or two have occurred. The state doesn’t list those to protect anonymity, but if there were no deaths, the data would show “0.”
VDH’s outbreak database often lags – as did this one, showing up about two weeks after it first was reported – and will be updated constantly.
Martinsville Health & Rehab continues to remain active as of Dec. 9, with five cases, and Franklin County
High School has been active since Nov. 12 (with seven cases).
VDH also added this week a new vaccine tracking report that shows allocation by locality. Some 43,043 people have received at least one dose from the 227,425 the state has received.
Franklin County has administered 393 of those doses, and Henry County has vaccinated 88. Patrick County has had eight and Martinsville none.
Because of the holiday weekend, it’s difficult to get information about why Franklin County’s dosage distribution is so much higher and why Martinsville is showing none. But VDH said there were more than 5,000 doses that had not been mapped by locality.
These doses, like all other data, are tracked by locality of residence. The database does not breakdown the demographics of dosages by health district, but it shows that statewide about two-thirds are women, and mostly between the ages of 30 and 60.
The West Piedmont District now has had 6,410 cases and 446 hospitalizations to go with the 129 dead. The latest totals:
- Henry County: 2,490 cases, 208 hospitalizations, 52 deaths.
- Martinsville: 950, 89, 27.
- Patrick County: 715, 72, 28.
- Franklin County: 2,255, 77, 22.
By comparison Danville has reported 2,271 cases (60 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 2,524 (37 deaths).
