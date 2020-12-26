Three more deaths, new outbreak from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

The holidays were wracked by deaths from COVID-19 across the region, and there was one new outbreak at a long-term care facility in the West Piedmont Health District.

There was another death of a resident of Henry County and two more from Franklin County that were reported by the Virginia Department of Health.

The deaths likely happened weeks ago because VDH waits for death certificates to confirm the cause of death.

There have been 52 victims from Henry County and 22 from Franklin County, the second in as many days.

VDH tracks all data by residence, and these now make 129 victims in the district since the pandemic began.

We don’t get much information about these victims, but we know that one was in the common 80-and-older category, and the other two were in their 70s.

That’s now 102 victims combined in those two age categories in the district.

One was male, but the other two were not gender identified. That’s 63 women, 62 men and four not reported. Sometimes those have changed later. One was Black, one was Latino – the first in several weeks – and the other was white.