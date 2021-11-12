Three school bus crashes occur in Henry County in same week

On Tuesday a vehicle collided with the side of a Henry County school bus that did not have students in it on U.S. 220. No one was injured, but Rhoedona Hester, 76, was charged with suspicion of improper lane change.

On Monday, there was a crash in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57) between Henry County School bus #86 and a Dodge Ram pickup. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus came to rest near the railroad track below.

Three students and the bus driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, a VSP report stated, and Brandin Reece Lawson, 31, of Collinsville was charged on suspicion of reckless driving.

"We are grateful for the swift action of first responders in the area who were on the scene quickly to help ensure the safety of all involved," said Hatchett on Friday. "As with any accident, our team convenes to debrief and review the events that occurred so that we can continue to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.

"We cannot emphasize enough the importance of everyone being especially mindful of the vehicles around them and driving with caution."

Late Friday, Garletts said there had been yet another crash involving a school bus in neighboring Pittsylvania County.

"At 3:57 p.m. a Pittsylvania County school bus was involved in a crash with a second vehicle in the 6400 block of Climax Road," Garletts said by email. "There were no kids on the bus, but the drivers of both vehicles were injured."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.