Three-vehicle collision in Martinsville injures one

Three vehicles collided at the intersection of Liberty Street and Clearview Drive Sunday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

At about 1:35 p.m. the 911 communications center received a call notifying them of multiples cars involved in a crash.

Martinsville Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene, where they found three vehicles stopped on Clearview Drive on the westbound side.

The front vehicle was damaged in the rear, the vehicle in the middle was damaged in the front and in the rear, and the third vehicle involved was damaged in the front.

Police closed off on lane of the westbound side of Clearview drive from the intersection to the Roselawn Burial Park entrance.

A person in the middle vehicle was transported by ambulance to Sovah-Martinsville.

No other details were available.