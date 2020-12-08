Three-vehicle crash in Bassett sends one person to the hospital

A three-vehicle crash in Bassett sent one person to the hospital during the noon hour Tuesday.

Two pickup trucks and a Nissan 4-door hatchback collided at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Route 698, almost within site of the Bassett Rescue Squad.

The trucks collided with each other head-on, and there was significant damage to the right-front of the car.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Airbags were deployed in the car.

The driver of the Nissan was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The severity of injury or the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety, Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad and Virginia State Police responded to the scene.