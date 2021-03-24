Three vehicle crash on Greensboro Road in Henry County results in multiple injuries

Three vehicles collided late Wednesday afternoon in front of the McDonald's on Greensboro Road in Henry County, apparently leaving several injured.

Radio traffic indicated there were three possible injuries reported by witnesses on the scene at 2756 Greensboro Road around 5 p.m.

An extended passenger van and a 4-door sports-utility vehicle appeared to have struck each other nearly head-on. Both vehicles were mostly damaged in the front and driver's side.

The third vehicle, a white compact Chevrolet, had come to rest at the entrance of McDonald's, about 50 feet south of the van and SUV.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Ridgeway Rescue Squad, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety and Henry County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene.

Southbound traffic was confined to one lane on the 4-lane highway.

Those who were injured were being attended to by first responders, and Henry County Sheriff's deputies were helping to control traffic.

Virginia State Police had been dispatched but had not yet arrived.

No other details were available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.