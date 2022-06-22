Tim Hall retirement luncheon

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall is retiring at the end of the month after serving 10 years as administrator and over 31 years in public service. On Wednesday, Henry County employees held a retirement luncheon at the Administration Building in his honor that included the unveiling of a painting of Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, an industrial site near the North Carolina border that has exploded in growth during Hall's time as administrator.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
