Time capsule opening: Former Piedmont Trust Bank employees gather for opening

The opening of a time capsule at Piedmont Trust Bank Friday turned into a time of reunion for former employees as well as a discovery of long-hidden surprises.

Piedmont Trust Bank was established in Martinsville in 1922, and in 1972 a time capsule was closed into a space behind the brick exterior of the building, with instructions that it should be opened on April 1, 2022.

The City of Martinsville, which now owns the building, conducted the capsule-opening ceremony, in which descendants of bank founder Irving Groves Sr. participated.

A majority of the several dozen in attendance were former employees of the bank. Janett Burnette, who had worked there for 13 years, said that her favorite part of the event was getting to see everybody she used to know from her time working there.

Jim Frith of Frith Construction, and former Frith employees who helped build the bank, took part.

At the time it was built, the building was known as the tallest building in Martinsville, Frith said. Bank officials had originally planned to have a three-story building but took his father’s advice to make it five stories to give it room to grown.

Frith employees had signed their names on the last piece of steel that went in and would now be in what was the machine room.

About 30 former employees saw the time capsule opened. The cylinder metal capsule was covered in employees’ signatures.

Martinsville City Council Member Danny Turner, said he was a sophomore at Martinsville High School when the time capsule was filled. Given that instructions were to open it on April 1, he quipped, one has “just got to wonder if this is an April fool’s joke.”

Mayor Kathy Lawson said that they are “all excited to see what’s behind the piece of marble.”

A.J. Hice, great-grandson of the founder of Piedmont Trust Bank Irving M. Groves Sr., holding his son, Groves, removed a time-worn zippered brown canvas bag from the wall with the help of Lynnne Newman who kept track of the time capsule’s to-be-opened date that allowed the event to happen.

The bag was brought to a table for City Manager Leon Towarnicki to open it. He everyone to reflect on what the bank employees were thinking when they filled the time capsule: Was it “What would the world look like in 2022?”

The zipper wouldn’t give, so he cut it open with the blade of a pocket knife. Inside was a metal cylinder.

One by one, he took things out, starting with an April 14, 1972, edition of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Next followed a May 1971 Lee Telephone Company directory, a 1971-72 map of Martinsville and Henry County, the names of city and county officials and bank employees, the bank’s statement of condition as of Sept. 13, 1922, a 1971 copy of the bank’s annual report, a 1972 penny and a piece of chewing gum that was given as a sample to children who visited the bank.

Jett Wood, a granddaughter of Irving M. Groves Sr., shared some memories during casual conversation before and after the time capsule reveal.

Her grandmother, Mattie H. Groves, was a teller at the bank’s original building, a couple of blocks down Church Street. She would come home every day during her lunch time to make lunch and bring it back to the bank.

Wood’s father, Irving Groves Jr., also was an officer of the bank. Each Christmas Eve, he would visit each branch to wish the employees a merry Christmas.

When her grandmother changed the time of their family Christmas dinner from the evening to mid-day, this caused her father to either be late to the dinner or to have to leave it early so that he could make his visits to the branches.

Her father and grandfather both liked their desks where they could be seen by their customers, Wood said. It took her father several years of insistence from others to move to an office upstairs.

Over the years, Wood said, she has encountered many people and had people come up to her that had come to Piedmont Trust Bank to get loans to buy their first house. She said that back then people did business at the bank with “a handshake and a person’s word” without having to do credit checks.

She also remembered that during Christmas, the parking lot attendant, Mr. Baker, would hand out sparklers.

“Piedmont was an example of Martinsville as a family,” said Wood. She added that they were very involved in the community and made efforts to help encourage people to save money because of their opening right after the end of one war, and then World War II came soon after.

