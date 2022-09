Dear Reader,

The Martinsville Bulletin's email server is temporarily down. It is being worked on, and service will be restored as soon as possible.

You can reach us by telephone at 276-638-8801 at the following extensions: circulation, extension 2020; or advertising, 2490; or Editor Holly Kozelsky, after 2 p.m., extension 2430 (or see her before then at the Martinsville library).

We will update this message when email is restored and available. We apologize for any inconvenience.