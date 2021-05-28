To our readers: Memorial Day edition

A year ago, the Martinsville Bulletin’s Memorial Day edition was available in our e-edition but not in print. That practice continues along with July 5, Labor Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The e-edition is a digital replica of the printed newspaper available for all subscribers.

We will produce a Memorial Day holiday e-edition, and on Sunday some of the features you typically see in a Monday printed paper will be included in the printed paper, including comics, puzzles and the TV programming grid.

The reasons stated last year continue: We are still feeling the negative impact of the pandemic, and publishing online comes with lower costs than print. This also provides many of our employees a day off while continuing down the path of acquainting you with our popular e-edition.

Please go online to www.martinsvillebulletin.com/activate to register for full access to the e-edition.

If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at circulation@martinsvillebulletin.com and we will be happy to assist you.