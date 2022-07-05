 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

To our readers: Technical issues affecting customer service center

  • 0
Phone call

The Bulletin's customer service call center is experiencing technical issues in an outage. Efforts are  underway to restore service.

 Nick Bochkov/TNS

Dear Reader,

The Martinsville Bulletin and its customer service call center are experiencing technical issues in an outage affecting Virginia newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises.

Efforts are underway to restore service. Unfortunately at this time we are unable to answer customer service calls or access our system to assist with any account questions.

We will update this message when customer service is restored and available. We apologize for any inconvenience.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hall's parting shot

Hall's parting shot

Recognition and resolutions were abundant at Tuesday’s board of supervisor’s meeting and so was the county administrator’s comments to critici…

Body found in bathroom

Body found in bathroom

A body was found on June 25 in a bathroom at the J. Frank Wilson Park on E. Church Street Extension.

Solar farm in Ridgeway approved

Solar farm in Ridgeway approved

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved this week a special use permit to allow for the construction of a large scale solar en…

City attorney contract in dispute

City attorney contract in dispute

By majority vote, City Council declined twice on Tuesday to have an outside attorney review the City Attorney’s employment contract and either…

New trail at Jack Dalton Park

New trail at Jack Dalton Park

A new Nature Detour Trail at Jack Dalton Park is now open to the public after combined efforts from Henry County Parks and Recreation, the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA), the Rotary Club of Martinsville, Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club and Henry County Rotary.

County to close broadband gap

County to close broadband gap

Henry County is investing $3.9 million in local money to leverage a $33.5 million grant that will allow broadband to reach almost anyone that …

Animal shelter needs help

Animal shelter needs help

Rumors about the Sheriff’s Department euthanizing the animals at the Henry County Animal Shelter due to the loss of an animal control officer …

Watch Now: Related Video

Illinois Governor hopeful tells people to 'move on' hours after mass shooting, later apologizes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert