Tobacco Commission approves money for region

Nearly $800,000 in grants from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission will be coming to Henry, Patrick, Franklin, Floyd, Carroll and Wythe counties.

The largest grant of $330,000 will got to the Virginia Cattleman's Association to create an incentive program for an advance purchase of inventory. The purpose of the project is to provide a way for Virginia cattle farmers to earn a higher return on the sale of cattle and beef, a release from State Delegate Wren Williams (R-Stuart), stated.

Next on the list is $188,750 to the Blue Ridge Crossroads Economic Development Authority based in Austinville. This money will go toward the design, permitting, and due diligence for the Wildwood Commerce Industrial Park in Austinville, a community located on the New River in southern Wythe County, according to the release.

The Patrick County Economic Development Authority has been approved to receive $125,850 for two unrelated projects: The renovation of office space in the Rich Creek Corporate Park in Stuart will get $98,850, while $30,000 will go to the rehabilitation of the Cockram Mill, an historic landmark in Meadows of Dan, the release stated.

The West Piedmont Planning District, a regional planning organization that serves the counties of Franklin, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania; the cities of Danville and Martinsville; and the town of Rocky Mount will receive $50,000 for a new regional brand and marketing plan for Southern Virginia, stated the release.

"These projects being funded is a huge win for our district," said Williams in the release. "With input costs and inflation skyrocketing, our farmers have had a hard couple of years. These grants will be a boost to our farmers, helping them get the maximum dollar for their agricultural products that they've earned through their hard work."

Williams said in the release that the grants will provide a boost to specific local businesses and help grow the overall economy in the region, an area that has, for decades, been losing people, businesses and jobs.

"I am very thankful to the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission for taking an interest in helping our localities and approving this funding," Williams said in the release. "The applicants also deserve to be commended for doing the real work to improve our communities."