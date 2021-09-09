Tony Wright of Martinsville recalls seeing the 'mushroom cloud' from the plane crash into the Pentagon

“To go reverse, going back to Arlington, we were on the shared track for the Orange and Blue Lines,” he said. “The Blue Line had to stop because it couldn’t go back to the Pentagon. It went 200 yards, then the train sat there at a complete stop” until the lines were rechanneled.

“The faces on everybody were really interesting to see,” he said.

When the normal subway ride would have taken 15 to 20 minutes, instead they were stuck on the subway for an hour and 45 minutes. All they could see out the windows were the brick walls. “It was kind of nerve-wracking,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was total silence. There were some people who were emotional and were struggling with the situation of being stuck in a metro car.

“The mood was the craziest thing. There were a lot of senators.” Interestingly, he said, “some of the senators seemed to be short with their aides,” making demands of them.

The ride was quiet, and they listened to the radio “in bits and pieces” to learn what had happened, as they could.