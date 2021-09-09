Tony Wright of Martinsville recalls seeing the 'mushroom cloud' from the plane crash into the Pentagon

A day meant to honor American patriotism and veterans turned into the shocking experience of witnessing the attack on the Pentagon for Tony Wright and members of an honor guard.
Each year, Wright, proprietor of Wright Funeral Services in Martinsville, takes a group of veterans to Arlington for honor guard training. He was on that trip, which included police officers and firefighters, on that fateful day – Sept. 11, 2001.
Back then, he was with Lofts and Rader Funeral Home in Roanoke. It was a Tuesday morning, and the group were headed to the U.S. Capitol, where they were going to get their photograph taken with 5th District U.S. Rep. Virgil Goode.
“When we emerged from the subway, we heard this noise and looked over and saw the Pentagon exploding,” he said. The moment he turned to look, “the mushroom cloud was going up.
The group turned around, back to the subway to leave.
They weren’t the only ones leaving the scene. After the explosion, “a lot of people from the Senate building were coming out of those doors. It was amazing, almost like Washington lost control for a while. It didn’t take them long to regroup, but in the midst of it all was chaos.”
Once they were on the subway, where things “got really interesting.”
“To go reverse, going back to Arlington, we were on the shared track for the Orange and Blue Lines,” he said. “The Blue Line had to stop because it couldn’t go back to the Pentagon. It went 200 yards, then the train sat there at a complete stop” until the lines were rechanneled.
“The faces on everybody were really interesting to see,” he said.
When the normal subway ride would have taken 15 to 20 minutes, instead they were stuck on the subway for an hour and 45 minutes. All they could see out the windows were the brick walls. “It was kind of nerve-wracking,” he said.
“It was total silence. There were some people who were emotional and were struggling with the situation of being stuck in a metro car.
“The mood was the craziest thing. There were a lot of senators.” Interestingly, he said, “some of the senators seemed to be short with their aides,” making demands of them.
The ride was quiet, and they listened to the radio “in bits and pieces” to learn what had happened, as they could.
Eventually they reached their van to head for home. Not many of the group had cell phones, and those who did had no luck getting through because “so many people were blowing up the phones it jammed up the cell phone lines,” Wright said. It wasn’t until they got to Staunton that their phones began working.
“We realized the severity of the situation,” he said. “Coming down the road listening to the radio in the van, we realized what we had just witnessed was way more than just the Pentagon. … The full impact of what had taken place began to sink in on all of us. It got quieter and quieter as we went down the road.”
By the time he returned to Martinsville, he got a call to return to D.C. – with body bags.
He at the time was the Virginia Disaster Preparedness director for the Funeral Directors Association. They asked him to return to Washington D.C. with 800 “body bags for the people they had thought had died.”
While he was driving back, other funeral service workers were collecting body bags and leaving them for him at pickup points.
He had collected 400 bags by stopping at four or five places along the way when “they called and said, ‘Don’t come.’ The state medical examiner was no longer in charge of the situation,” so other arrangements were being made.
Coincidentally, he was in Staunton again when he received that call, “and turned around and came right back down [Interstate] 81.”
A photograph of Wright and his group from that unforgettable trip hangs today in his business.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.