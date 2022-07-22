Tourism grant funds new campaign

Uptown Partnership was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) for a marketing campaign to promote tourism in Martinsville and Henry County.

The campaign is called Sharing the Excitement of Arts, Recreation, Culture, History, and Sports in Martinsville and Henry County (SEARCHS), and it will work in partnership with local government offices, a press release states.

The two localities will join to produce a video series called “MHC Cribs” that will highlight various attractions in the area that will be promoted throughout communities in regional markets such as Danville and Roanoke and Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh, N.C., and places in between.

“With the help of this grant, we will get to share the importance of [local] assets with our neighbors and this sharing will allow us to generate more tourism opportunities for our community," Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon stated in the release.

City of Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis stated, "Not only will it be informative for visitors, it'll also be an entertaining way to introduce aspects of our community that could be over looked by lifelong residents."

“The video series is inspired by the 2000’s television show ‘MTV Cribs’ where celebrities would let the audience into their homes to showcase how wonderful of a place their homes were to live,” Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin stated in the release.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on May 2 that VTC awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.

“Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion," stated Virginia Tourism President Rita McClenny in the release.