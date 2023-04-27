There is no tax increase in the proposed FY2023-24 budget for the City of Martinsville, but make no mistake, there will be considerably more taxes paid.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki announced last month that after 41 years of service, he intends to retire at the end of July, the month his final budget proposal will go into effect.

While technically there is no tax increase in the new budget, real estate owners in the city will be paying considerably more in taxes due to higher valuations, and it is with that abundance along with leftover American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that Towarnicki's proposed budget for the next fiscal year has been balanced.

Property owners in Martinsville learned their values increased dramatically when reassessment notices went in the mail Jan. 9. The average value of a home in Martinsville has grown by 31.42% in the past two years. Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley said overall, property values are up 20.34% if you average in the commercial properties.

Assessors completed the biennial reassessment in late December, and the dispute and appeals process with the Board of Equalization ended on April 3.

Regardless of the assessed value of a property, the real estate tax levied against the property is determined by the tax rate, and that number is determined by City Council.

Towarnicki is recommending that Council hold the rate at 1.03975. This means that a homeowner with a $100,000 house prior to reassessment owed $1,040 in annual real estate taxes.

With the same tax rate and the value of a $100,000 home increasing by the city's average of 31.42%, the new value would be $131,420 and the new tax would be $1,366.

Easley said the June tax bill will not be affected by this because it's the second half of last year's bill, but in December, the bill will reflect the new assessed value.

The total proposed budget presented by Towarnicki at a regular meeting Tuesday night is $109,892,325, an increase of $4,047,643 from the current budget year. Approximately $1.5 million of the increase would be covered by ARPA funding.

"The increase in revenue is a result of an increase in general property taxes, as the budget proposes no adjustment to the real estate tax rate," said Towarnicki. "The increased revenue addresses an 11.2% increase in health insurance, salaries, and benefits and the impact of continued inflation on fuel, materials, and supplies and its impact on projects."

In addition to the increase in the amount of real estate taxes, the budget also includes an 8% increase in electric rates effective July 1 and predicts another rate increase will likely be necessary in January. The city already imposed an 8% increase in electric rates on Feb. 1.

The budget proposes a 7% raise for city employees and employees of the constitutional offices and reduces the requested local school funding by $750,000 from $6.1 million to $5.4 million.

"That amount is still $339,854 more than the average audited actual local contribution to school funding for the most recent four-year period," Towarnicki said. "The actual audited school contribution in FY22 was $4,940,076."

Work sessions have been scheduled for May 10 with schools, city departments and capital; May 16 with city departments, constitutional offices and outside agencies; and May 17 for follow-up and any additional discussion that may be needed.

A public hearing on the budget will occur during the regular council meeting on May 9 and the new budget will go into effect on July 1.

In other matters, Council:

Held a community meeting at Chatham Heights Baptist Church on Monday. Doug Sharp expressed concerns about trash falling from vehicles headed to the transfer station at 205 Arden Circle, water leaks on Clearview Drive and overgrowth at the former Midget Market. Woody McCain shared his concern of vehicles parked facing the wrong way on Chatham Heights Road, and an unidentified woman expressed concerns about vehicles on Glade Street with loud mufflers and four-wheelers on the roadway. Towarnicki said, in general, a tour by Council and staff of Northside earlier Monday proved conditions to be improved.

Authorized staff to execute a work order agreement with The Berkley Group to facilitate a strategic planning retreat with council on May 6.

Heard Towarnicki give a review of a study and survey by the Darden School of Business at UVA assessing the state of affordable financing options in the city. There were 10 respondents to the survey and Towarnicki said it was determined that there is no disproportionate difference in borrowing costs in Martinsville with comparable areas in the state.

Heard an update from Community Outreach Nurse Sherri Vestal regarding the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.

Voted to table consideration of approval of a resolution supporting a Mixed-Use on Main Street (MUMS) grant application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for financing for a renovation project at the former McCollum-Ferrell building on East Church Street.

Presented a proclamation to Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper recognizing May 7-13 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.

Presented Towarnicki with a proclamation recognizing April 28 at National Arbor Day.

Appointed Barbara Shively to the Transportation Safety Commission, Michael Greene to the Architectural Review Board and Cleo Baker to the Citizen Advisory Review Board.